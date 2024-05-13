Michael Cohen says Trump’s anger over porn star’s story was ‘all about the campaign’

Open this photo in gallery: Michael Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger as former U.S. president Donald Trump sits with his eyes closed during Trump's criminal trial in New York City on May 13, 2024, in a courtroom sketch.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

When Donald Trump learned that porn star Stormy Daniels was shopping around her story of a tryst with the real estate magnate, he became enraged over the possibility it could cost him the 2016 presidential election, Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer, told Mr. Trump’s hush-money trial Monday.

“This is a disaster, a total disaster. Women will hate me. Guys, they think it’s cool. But this is going to be a disaster for the campaign,” Mr. Cohen quoted his former boss as saying. “He was really angry with me.”

This cinematic scene, described by the prosecution’s most important and most potentially contentious witness, strikes at the heart of the case: that Mr. Trump orchestrated a US$130,000 payment to Ms. Daniels and falsified business records to cover it up in a bid to illegally influence the election.

Mr. Cohen, who is expected to testify for several days at the Manhattan courthouse, spent time in federal prison after pleading guilty to a string of criminal charges including some related to the payoff. Mr. Trump’s defence is expected to paint him as a criminal and liar out for revenge.

Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. president Donald Trump looks on during his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush-money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 13.SPENCER PLATT/Getty Images

For that reason, the prosecution waited to call him last, allowing other witnesses to previously confirm key details of his account. But as the point man on the payment to Ms. Daniels, only he can offer a start-to-finish description of the transaction. And he did exactly that.

Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump told him to delay paying Ms. Daniels until after the election, by which time it would not matter whether the story came out and they could renege on the deal.

“What he had said to me was ‘what I want you to do is just push it out as long as you can, just push it out past the election. Because if I win, it will have no relevance when I’m president. And if I lose, I don’t really care,’” Mr. Cohen said.

Mr. Cohen said he asked Mr. Trump at one point how all of this was affecting his marriage with Melania Trump. He said Mr. Trump shrugged it off. “He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign.”

Such framing is important to the prosecution’s case that the entire scheme was done to influence the election, not to save Mr. Trump’s marriage or spare him from embarrassment for any other reason.

The payment to Ms. Daniels came shortly after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in October, 2016, in which Mr. Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals, heightening his fear he would lose because women would not vote for him. “At the time, Trump was polling very, very low with women,” Mr. Cohen said. “It was a disaster.”

The Daniels payoff was part of a larger plan by Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker to suppress negative stories about Mr. Trump before the election, Ms. Cohen said. When Mr. Trump first launched his presidential campaign, Mr. Cohen said, Mr. Trump told him: “Just be prepared: there are going to be a lot of women coming forward.”

Mr. Cohen recounted two previous instances during the campaign when Mr. Pecker’s company, American Media Inc., paid to make salacious allegations about Mr. Trump go away. One was a US$30,000 payment to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Mr. Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock. The other was US$150,000 for Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump.

In both cases, AMI bought the exclusive rights to their stories with the intention of never publishing them, a practice called “catch and kill.”

Mr. Cohen recounted that Mr. Trump was also directly involved in ordering Ms. McDougal’s story to be bought off. While Mr. Trump has denied sleeping with either Ms. Daniels or Ms. McDougal, Mr. Cohen said he did not explicitly deny it privately. In both cases, Mr. Cohen recounted, Mr. Trump told him that the women shopping stories about him were “really beautiful.”

On one occasion, Mr. Cohen recorded a discussion with Mr. Trump over paying back Mr. Pecker for the fee to Ms. McDougal and also buying up the contents of a National Enquirer filing cabinet with information about Mr. Trump. On the recording, Mr. Trump asked “what do you got to pay for this, one-fifty?” and suggested they “pay with cash.”

Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump wanted to use cash to keep the transaction untraceable. Mr. Cohen said he thought that was not a good idea but he did set up a shell company for the transaction to create “separation” from the Trump organization.

Mr. Cohen said he recorded the conversation secretly on his iPhone to send to Mr. Pecker, who was angry Mr. Trump had delayed paying him back.

Mr. Pecker has previously testified that he ultimately decided not to keep pursuing repayment because he received legal advice that it might break the law. AMI later paid a fine for breaking federal elections law in relation to the payoffs.

Mr. Cohen also described some of Mr. Trump’s work habits meant to minimize his legal exposure. For instance, Mr. Trump did not have an e-mail address. “He would comment that e-mails are like written papers, he knows too many people who have gone down as a direct result of having e-mails that prosecutors can use in some sort of case,” Mr. Cohen said.

Mr. Cohen worked for Mr. Trump for a decade. Court previously heard that he personally made the payment to Ms. Daniels and Mr. Trump’s company paid him back but falsified the records to make it appear to be a legal retainer.

The 2016 scramble was not the first time Mr. Cohen had dealt with Ms. Daniels: in 2011, he said, he and Ms. Daniels’s lawyer, Keith Davidson, had worked to suppress her story on a gossip website and stopped In Touch from publishing an interview with her.

This in part touched off Mr. Trump’s apoplexy when the story came up again before the election.

“I thought you had this under control, I thought you took care of this,” Mr. Cohen quoted Mr. Trump as berating him. “Just take care of her. Just take care of it.”