Sudanese carry a man injured during clashes as part of protests against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, in the capital Khartoum on Oct. 25, 2021.-/AFP/Getty Images

A military coup in Sudan has dealt a sharp reversal to one of Africa’s most heralded and closely watched democratic transitions, igniting street protests by thousands of pro-democracy supporters and triggering a harsh crackdown that left scores of people dead or injured from military gunfire.

Early on Monday, the military dissolved Sudan’s transitional government and its soldiers arrested the key civilian leaders of the government, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former United Nations official. By Monday night, his fate and whereabouts were unknown.

The military takeover was strongly criticized by UN leaders and Western governments, including Canada’s. Many of those Western leaders have vocally supported the transitional government and provided hundreds of millions of dollars in aid over the past two years.

“Canada strongly condemns the unconstitutional seizure of the government by the military in Sudan,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

“This action is unacceptable and contrary to the will of the people of Sudan,” he said. “We stand with the Sudanese people in their desire for a democratic future.”

The United States said it was immediately suspending US$700-million in economic support funds for Sudan. The European Union called the military coup “a betrayal of the revolution, the transition and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate release of Mr. Hamdok and all other arrested officials.

By Monday night, seven protesters had been shot dead by soldiers and 140 were wounded by gunfire, according to reports from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. There were bursts of heavy gunfire in the streets for hours, the reports said.

At the end of the day, pro-democracy leaders vowed to keep fighting against the military takeover. Many set up barricades in their neighbourhoods after dark in an effort to keep soldiers out, while planning more street demonstrations.

The protests during the day on Monday, including at Sudan’s military headquarters in Khartoum, were highly significant because the country’s massive street rallies have often been effective in pressing the military to continue the slow democratic transition.

Less than three years ago, a wave of protests in Sudan evolved into a street revolution: many months of pro-democracy rallies that sparked the toppling of the long-ruling dictator Omar al-Bashir, another military coup, months of further protests, a massacre of protesters by security forces, and finally an agreement on the creation of a military-civilian Sovereign Council and a promise of a transition to democracy over a 39-month period.

Since the first eruption of the current wave of pro-democracy demonstrations in late 2018, the street movement has been marked by the bravery of the protesters, the huge size of their rallies, and the unrelenting persistence of their demonstrations – even after more than 120 of them were killed in a massacre by the military in June, 2019.

Analysts said the current situation in Khartoum was still fluid and unpredictable, especially because of apparent conflicts within the Sudanese military. Reports suggested that senior military officials in recent days had disagreed on how to respond to the rising tensions in the country.

For days, there had been hints that the military was considering a takeover. Civilian politicians and protesters had been pushing for a transition to full civilian rule by Nov. 17. Pro-military protests were held in Khartoum, demanding a military takeover, although they were seen as choreographed by the military itself.

The coup on Monday was led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese armed forces, who had been chairman of the military-civilian Sovereign Council until he dissolved it after the coup.

Gen. al-Burhan announced on Monday that a state of emergency is being imposed in the country to protect safety and security. “What the country is going through now is a real threat and danger to the dreams of the youth and the hopes of the nation,” he said.

The military moved quickly to seize control, shutting down Khartoum’s airport and closing bridges into the city. Internet access was restricted. But the takeover was not fully complete. Some government officials and cabinet ministers were able to keep speaking and issuing statements against the coup on Monday.

One key question is the role of General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, deputy head of the Sovereign Council, who leads a notorious paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces. His unit was previously known as the Janjaweed, which committed atrocities in the Darfur region for years. His role in the coup is unclear, but the involvement of his forces would heighten the risk of further bloodshed and violence.

