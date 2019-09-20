 Skip to main content

World Minibus explosion outside Iraq’s Karbala kills 12, injures five

Qassim Abdul-Zahra
BAGHDAD
The Associated Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Iraqi security officials said the death toll in an explosion on a minibus Friday outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala has climbed to 12.

According to the officials, five passengers were also wounded in the blast, which occurred as the bus was passing through an Iraqi army checkpoint between Karbala and the town of al-Hilla.

The officials said all of those killed were civilians who died in the explosion and subsequent fire in the bus. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in 2017, but the group’s sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.

