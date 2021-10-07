 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Minneapolis mayor calls police conduct in 2020 unrest ‘galling’

MINNEAPOLIS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Newly released video that shows Minneapolis police officers talking about “hunting people” during unrest following the death of George Floyd has become an issue in the upcoming city-wide election as Mayor Jacob Frey seeks a second term and residents decide if they want to replace the police department with a new agency.

Frey said the body camera footage that also shows officers kicking and beating a man who had surrendered is “galling,” the Star Tribune reported.

“We need to make sure justice is done,” the mayor said, without explaining how.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of Frey’s challengers and some City Council members who say Frey should have done more to control the department were quick to criticize.

“He can act right now and take the necessary steps to make it clear that this violent, toxic culture is unacceptable and must be held accountable,” candidate Kate Knuth said in a statement. “Instead of providing steady leadership and answers, we have a Mayor who is fighting to uphold the status quo that has gotten us here.”

City Council President Lisa Bender tweeted: “Also galling is spending the last year sweeping this violent behaviour under the rug.” Bender went on to say that zero officers have been disciplined. The city’s website says that in 2020 and 2021, one officer was terminated, one resigned in lieu of suspension, one officer was suspended and dozens received letters of reprimand.

The incidents captured on the body camera video happened on the night of May 30, 2020, and into the early hours of May 31, five days after Floyd was killed and two days after rioters burned a Minneapolis police station.

Officer Garrett Parten, the police spokesman, said this week that an internal affairs investigation is under way and he declined further comment. Frey told the Star Tribune that he feared discussing the issue would jeopardize the investigations.

“There is no one that has more incentive to dish on the discipline or terminations under way than me, but there are clear laws stating that if I do our ability to hold officers accountable would be gone,” he said. “I’m not willing to trade away what could be a clean disciplinary or termination decisions for political points.”

The video footage comes in the case of Jaleel Stallings, 29, who was acquitted on multiple charges after he shot at officers who fired a 40 mm “marking round” at him from an unmarked van. Details of Stallings’ case and footage from his arrest were first reported by the online digital news outlet Minnesota Reformer, and Stallings’ attorney released footage to other media this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The footage shows police firing marking rounds, also known as rubber bullets, at protesters and bystanders without warning and exchanging fist bumps as they sought to enforce a city-wide curfew.

The footage shows Stallings, who had a permit to carry a firearm, crouched behind a pickup truck in a parking lot. At 10:53 p.m. an officer fired a marking round at Stallings, hitting him in the chest. Stallings testified at trial that he thought he was being attacked by civilians and was hit by a bullet. He fired three shots toward the van as a warning, then took cover. He surrendered when he realized he had fired at police, said his attorney, Eric Rice. No officers were hit.

Nearby surveillance footage shows Stallings immediately lie on the ground. Then Officer Justin Stetson and Sgt. Andrew Bittell punched and kicked Stallings, who did not resist.

Additional footage from Officer Joseph Adams’ body camera shows he told Cmdr. Bruce Folkens that it was a “busy night.” Folkens said, “You guys are out hunting people now, it’s just a nice change of tempo. ... [Expletive] these people.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies