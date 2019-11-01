Minnesota-based 3M snubs time change by removing wall clocks at its Maplewood campus

While most everyone wishes they could turn back time, one of the largest corporations in the country is sick of it.

Minnesota-based 3M is taking advantage of the end of daylight saving time and removing about 1,000 wall clocks at its 400-acre Maplewood campus. For decades, nearly two dozen people worked in 12-hour shifts for two weekends a year to adjust the time and put in new batteries.

Plant engineering supervisor Tom Berg tells Minnesota Public Radio that the cost of the time changes averaged about $35,000 a year. Berg says this is a way for the company to be more efficient and get rid of something it doesn’t need.

A few of the timepieces are being donated and the rest recycled.

