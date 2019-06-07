 Skip to main content

World Missouri abortion clinic’s lab reaccredited after review

Jefferson City, Missouri
The Associated Press
Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, speaks with reporters outside the courthouse on June 5, 2019, in St. Louis.

Robert Cohen/The Associated Press

Missouri health officials say they’re still seeking answers from the state’s only abortion clinic about why patients were unaware that they remained pregnant after what the officials described as “failed surgical abortions.”

The state health department said Friday that officials investigated why the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic and its contracted laboratory confirmed the presence of fetal tissue in biological material extracted during surgical abortions on some women who nevertheless remained pregnant.

Agency Director Dr. Randall Williams says the lab provisionally lost its license but was reaccredited Thursday “based on their willingness to fully comply with the investigation.”

The lab didn’t immediately reply to a Friday request for comment.

The state is still investigating the clinic but has been unable to interview some physicians. Planned Parenthood has said those physicians are not staffers, so the organization can’t force them to co-operate.

