Monsoon flooding in India triggers mudslide, killing at least 12

NEW DELHI
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Kochi, Kerala state, India, on Aug. 7, 2020. A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least 12 people in the state on Friday.

R S Iyer/The Associated Press

A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least 12 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India on Friday, police said.

Twelve people have been rescued, said police officer Eldhose Madhai. About 70 people were reported missing in the region, he said.

Kerala state’s top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted that teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area, where the mudslide occurred.

The Press Trust of India news agency said police and fire service officers were in the area.

Abraham Issac, a police officer, said rescuers have found 12 bodies.

Communication links and electricity lines were snapped and a bridge in the area was washed away.

The meteorological office issued a red alert with more rain expected in the region.

A Hindu temple in Ernakulam district on the bank of the Periyar River was almost submerged as water levels rose after sluice gates of a dam were opened.

The Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.

Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and over 9.6 million people have been displaced across South Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

