Monsoon season dam breach death climbs to 15 in western India

Monsoon season dam breach death climbs to 15 in western India

Mumbai
The Associated Press
Comments
An Indian man stands on shore as waves caused by high tide hit the huts on the shore of Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to more than 30 deaths since Monday night, from collapsed walls, drownings and other causes. Dozens of others have been injured.

The Associated Press

Rescuers in western India recovered three more bodies on Thursday morning, raising the death toll to 15 after a small dam breached and flooded half a dozen villages following heavy monsoon rains, officials said.

Rescue teams were still searching for eight people after Tiware dam breached late Tuesday during incessant rains and swept away nearly a dozen homes, said Datta Bhadakawad, a civil administrator in Maharashtra state’s Ratnagiri district.

Datta said authorities ordered an investigation of the dam breach. The dam had developed cracks and overflowed after heavy rainfall in the coastal region.

Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to at least 34 deaths since Monday night from collapsed walls, drownings and other causes. Dozens of others have been injured.

The worst-hit city was India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, where at least 24 people died and over 60 others were injured. Five days of rain in Mumbai disrupted flights, flooded roads and covered train tracks, though services resumed as the rain cleared on Wednesday.

The monsoon season in India brings heavy rains from June to September that cause flooding and other damage. Building and wall collapses are common as the rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

