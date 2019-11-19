 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Montana seeks to keep feral hogs from Canada at bay

Billings, Mont.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Feb. 18, 2009 file photo, feral pigs roam near a Mertzon, Texas ranch.

The Associated Press

Officials in Montana are marshalling their resources and enlisting the public’s help to keep encroaching feral hogs from Canada at bay with a program called “Squeal on Pigs.”

The campaign to prevent wild hogs from going hog wild in Montana was outlined at a conference hosted Friday by the Montana Invasive Species Council.

It encourages people to report feral hog sightings to the state Department of Livestock, reporting that officials say is critical to preventing an invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

The “Squeal on Pigs” campaign mirrors a previous effort in the Pacific Northwest, according to the Billings Gazette.

The hogs can spread disease and cause widespread property and crop damage. The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate put swine damages at $1.5 billion annually. It’s probably closer $2.5 billion now, said Dale Nolte, who leads a USDA feral swine damage program.

There’s been a population boom of feral hogs in Canada, and photographs taken last year showed the swine within 5 miles (8 kilometres) of the U.S. border.

University of Saskatchewan researcher Ryan Brooks said the hogs can be difficult to spot from the air because they bury themselves in mud and also burrow into the snow to make “pigloos.”

Montana law prohibits the hunting of feral swine and requires people to report a sighting of the animals within 24 hours. Officials are hoping the “Squeal on Pigs” campaign will create enthusiasm among residents for reporting.

The pigs consume 3% to 5% of their body weight each day, from high-dollar crops like watermelons or lettuce, to fawns and songbirds.

Jennifer Ramsey, a wildlife veterinarian with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said she saw feral swine fallout firsthand while attending college in California.

Story continues below advertisement

“At that point my (thought) was, this was an overwhelming problem and we’ll never catch up,” she said. “If we could avoid getting to that point, it would be great.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter