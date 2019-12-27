 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Montenegro passes contested law on religious rights after Parliament chaos

Predrag Milic
PODGORICA, Montenegro
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Security scuffle at the door of the parliamentary hall after opposition lawmakers tried to prevent the vote on a bill on religious freedoms and legal rights of religious organizations, in Montenegro's Parliament, in Podgorica, Montenegro, on Dec. 27, 2019.

STEVO VASILJEVIC/Reuters

Montenegro’s Parliament adopted a contested law on religious rights Friday after chaotic scenes that saw the detention of all pro-Serb opposition lawmakers.

The vote followed nationwide protests by supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church who said the law would strip the church of its property, including medieval monasteries and churches. The government has denied that.

Trying to block a vote, the pro-Serb lawmakers hurled what appeared to be a tear gas canister or a firecracker and tried to destroy microphones in the Parliament hall. Plainclothes police officers wearing gas masks intervened, detaining 22 people, including 17 opposition lawmakers.

Story continues below advertisement

All but three of the lawmakers were released. The three are suspected of attacking the Parliament speaker and preventing him from performing his job, police said.

Two of the arrested lawmakers were sentenced in May to five years in prison for taking part in an alleged Russian-orchestrated coup attempt in 2016 against Montenegro’s then-prime minister and current pro-Western president, Milo Djukanovic. The two, Andrija Mandic and Ivan Knezevic, remained free pending their appeals.

“We are ready to die for our church, and that’s what we are demonstrating tonight,” Mandic said during the tumultuous Parliament session.

The law, approved by 45 ruling coalition lawmakers, says religious communities with property need to produce evidence of ownership from before 1918, when Montenegro joined a Serb-led Balkan kingdom and lost its independence.

In neighbouring Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic said he was concerned but hoped that tensions will ease and “our church’s holy sights will be preserved.” Vucic promised to help the Serbian church in Montenegro “without burning bridges.”

Also Friday, a brief brawl erupted in the Serbian parliament when nationalist opposition lawmakers held up banners criticizing what they called a lack of response from Serbia to the events in Montenegro.

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro described the law as “discriminatory and unconstitutional.” Patriarch Irinej, the head of the church, said Montenegrin authorities “must immediately stop with the brutal terror against the church, its priests and followers.”

Story continues below advertisement

The church on Friday accused Montenegrin authorities of “inciting divisions and hatred.” It added in a statement that “thanks to this, the Orthodox Christian faithful in Montenegro are facing one of the saddest Christmases in recent history.” Some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.

Montenegro’s population of around 620,000 is predominantly Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church. A separate Montenegrin Orthodox Church isn’t recognized by other Orthodox Christian churches.

President Djukanovic has accused the Serbian Orthodox Church of promoting pro-Serb policies and seeking to undermine the country’s statehood since it split from much larger Serbia in 2006.

Montenegrins remain divided over whether the small Adriatic state should foster close ties with Serbia. About 30 per cent of Montenegro’s population identify as Serbs and were mostly against the split from Serbia.

Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said the country has the power to prevent more rioting: “I believe in peace in Montenegro.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies