 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

More than 1 million people affected by flooding in East Africa, aid group says

Sam Mednick and Tom Odula
NAIROBI, Kenya
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019, and released by Medecins Sans Frontieres, areas are submerged by flood waters between Bor and Pibor, in South Sudan.

The Associated Press

More than 1 million people in East Africa are affected by flooding after higher than normal rainfall, an aid group said Friday. Parts of the region are bracing for a tropical storm, Kyarr, that could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.

The International Rescue Committee said many people had been reeling from an earlier period of severe drought. Now the rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for another four to six weeks.

“We desperately need help here from anyone who can help us, things are bad, and help needs to come fast before it is too late,” said Mohamed Hassan, one of thousands of people displaced in Beledweyne, Somalia.

Story continues below advertisement

The flooding in Somalia, which has caused several deaths, has displaced more than 180,000 people and destroyed crops, the aid group Action Against Hunger said. It estimated that the tropical storm would bring another meter of water to parts of the region.

“For many people, this is the worst flooding in a lifetime,” the group’s regional director Hajir Maalim said, adding that food is no longer reaching many people with roads and bridges submerged.

In Kenya, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said 38 people have died as a result of about a month of flooding. The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year, he said. Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100 per cent of the country’s agriculture is rain-fed.

In South Sudan, President Salva Kiir this week declared a state of emergency in 27 counties because of the flooding. The United Nations has said entire communities in some areas have been submerged, disease is spreading and access to health services is limited.

People in many of the areas already faced acute malnutrition as South Sudan emerges from a five-year civil war. “I am extremely concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the floods,” said Alain Noudehou, the UN’s humanitarian co-ordinator in the country.

Experts called the floods a worrying sign of how climate change is affecting already vulnerable communities.

“The floods are getting worse and they’re happening more frequently,” said Nhial Tiitmamer, director of the environmental and natural resources program at the Sudd Institute, a South Sudanese think-tank.

Story continues below advertisement

The floods there are the heaviest in six years in terms of the depth and the extent of the area affected, he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter