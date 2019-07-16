 Skip to main content

World At least seven people dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in India

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

At least seven people dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in India

MUMBAI, India
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Rescue workers pull a victim from the rubble after a building collapsed in Mumbai, India, on July 16, 2019.

STRINGER/Reuters

A four-story residential building collapsed Tuesday in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing at least seven people, an official said. Rescuers were searching for several others feared trapped in the rubble.

“The building crashed with a heavy sound and we thought there was an earthquake,” a local resident told the New Delhi Television news channel.

Fire official Ashok Talpade said dozens of rescuers were at the site in Dongri, a crowded residential section of Mumbai, and had pulled out nine survivors who were taken to a hospital. The survivors included a child was allowed to go home after being treated.

Story continues below advertisement

Talpade said police were using sniffer dogs in the rescue operation.

Television images showed people forming a human chain to remove the rubble using their hands.

“The problem is that the building is in a very narrow lane,” said S.N. Pradhan, head of the National Disaster Response Force. “It is only one to two feet wide. NDRF vehicles with rescue equipment can’t get to the building. So the team has marched on foot to the site and has carried all the rescue equipment needed to the site on their own.”

Maharashtra state’s top elected official, Devendra Fadanavis, said the building was nearly 100 years old and 15 families were living there.

Talpade said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there.

Waris Pathan, an opposition lawmaker, said the building was a death trap, with authorities saying they had no money to rebuild the structure.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains early this month.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, a three-story building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern Indian town of Solan following heavy rains, killing 14 people.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

A four-story residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping an estimated 40 people in the rubble, police and fire officials said. Reuters
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter