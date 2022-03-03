Ukrainian refugees arrive at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on March 03, 2022.Chris Furlong/Getty Images

More than a million people have now fled Ukraine for other parts of Europe, as Russian bombardments pound government buildings, apartments and schools across the country.

By Thursday morning, the eighth day of the war, 1.04 million Ukrainians had left the country, according to a tally by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. It appears to be the most rapid European exodus of people since the Second World War, said Andrew Geddes, director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute.

Great waves of Ukrainians have jammed trains and highways in an attempt to seek safety, some waiting for days at border crossings out of the country.

With Russian forces accused of war crimes for their attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, “there’s been an acceleration in the last couple of days,” said Matthew Saltmarsh, a spokesman for the UNHCR. The refugee agency is planning for four million Ukrainian refugees.

“Whether we get there or how fast we get there, would depend very much on the conflict and how that evolves,” he said. “And also the ability of people to get to borders.” Not only has the Russian invasion created logistical difficulties, but the intensity of armed conflict has made fleeing increasingly risky.

“For some people, it’s very hard because they might have sick relatives, or they might be in a dangerous situation where it’s too dangerous to actually go out right now,” Mr. Saltmarsh said.

Ukrainian refugees have arrived in great numbers to Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

But the greatest movement has been to Poland, where residents and officials have been struggling for days to cope with the surge of Ukrainians.

In the border city of Przemysl, the few shelters that have been set up in several schools can only accommodate 600 people and refugees have been told they can only stay for two days. Thousands of Poles, however, have volunteered to fill the gap by taking in families.

Government officials plan to open a giant refugee centre in a former shopping mall located a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine. The shelter is next to a sprawling parking lot where a steady flow of buses brings refugees who have walked over the boundary. Volunteers have set up lines of tables offering hot food and help finding rides and accommodations.

On Thursday, workers were trying to turn the shopping mall into a giant shelter but dozens of refugees were already camped out inside. Volunteers had set up a makeshift transportation area to coordinate buses destined for cities across Europe. One vast room in the complex had been set up as a children’s area with toys and puzzles.

Vasili Ratoushny, 77, was among the bus loads of refugees arriving on Thursday. He came from Kyiv with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

“There was a bomb and we had to go so fast,” he said wearily while his daughter sipped on a bowl of hot soup. “We brought just enough for one day, one night”.

But his resolve to return to Kyiv remains strong. And in a simple show of support for his countrymen, Mr. Ratoushny is refusing to ever again speak Russian, a language he grew up with. “Ukrainian, Polish, English,” he said in halting English. “No Russian.”

His daughter, Victoria Ratoushny, was relieved to have finally made it to safety, but she’s frantic about her husband, who stayed behind. He’s safe for now, she said. He’s doing volunteer work, helping find people food and shelter. “I’m really worried for him.”

Many people, however, are unable to leave, fearful to even step outside amid Russia’s ongoing attempts to destroy Ukrainian forces, and demolish the civil will to defend urban centres.

In cities under Russian siege — and, now, occupation — people have pleaded for corridors to allow safe passage to those seeking safety from days of shelling and missile strikes that have killed civilians, cut water and electricity supplies and destroyed apartment buildings.

In Kherson, a strategically important southern city that fell under Russian control Wednesday, some residents are calling for the creation of a demilitarized corridor to deliver supplies and evacuate civilians.

“International pressure on Russia and support for relief efforts is critical for us right now,” said Tom Laughlin, an American who has lived in Kherson for five years.

Elsewhere, the destruction has grown so grievous that road passage is no longer a viable option.

At the Regional Children’s Hospital in Chernihiv, a city northeast of Kyiv that has been subject to intense attacks, staff have been pleading for an air evacuation of the 11 children — plus their mothers and doctors — from the cancer ward. With the city surrounded by Russian forces, and the roads mined by the Ukrainian defenders of the city, there’s no other way out.

But distrust of Russian forces is also high.

Serhii Chudinovich, a Ukrainian Orthodox Church priest in Kherson, recalled the 2014 Battle of Ilovaisk, when Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a “humanitarian corridor for besieged Ukrainian soldiers” to leave a city in the Donetsk region.

Russian and Russian-backed troops subsequently surrounded a column of departing Ukrainians. Father Serhii called it a “massacre.” Today, “I don’t like the idea of green corridors. I don’t even like to say the word,” he said.

Better, he said, to demonstrate resolve and hope for Ukrainian forces to take back control of Kherson.

“We will eat only bread and water. We may have to suffer a little. But we must show patience and wait for our army,” he said.

When it comes to Russian forces, he said, there should be “no negotiation. No making requests. We must show them that we do not welcome them.”

On Wednesday, Father Serhii was called by a leader of local Territorial Defence troops — civilians fighting for the country — to oversee a burial of more than 20 people killed as Russian forces seized control of Kherson. He shared video with The Globe and Mail of bloodied bodies, some of them dismembered corpses held together with rags, being placed into graves. As they were interred, Russian troops drove past, and Father Serhii prayed.

“They have kept your commandment of love, that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” he prayed. “They gave their lives for our country and for our people. So make them united with your eternal goodness.”

