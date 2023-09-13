Open this photo in gallery: Fatima Belkas stands next to a donkey surrounded by her devastated town days after the deadly earthquake, in Adouz, Morocco, on Sept. 12.EMILIE MADI/Reuters

Some Moroccan villagers who lost everything in last week’s earthquake were fending for themselves in the ruins of their homes on Wednesday, with roads still blocked by landslides and a dearth of essential supplies such as tents.

The 6.8 magnitude quake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday killed at least 2,901 people and injured 5,530, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco’s deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

With some survivors voicing frustration at the slow pace of the emergency response, King Mohammed on Tuesday made his first televised appearance since the quake, meeting injured people at a hospital in Marrakech.

Morocco’s army is leading relief efforts, backed by aid groups and teams sent by four other countries, but the steep, rugged terrain and damaged roads have made the response patchy, with some of the worst-hit hamlets the last to receive help.

Reuters reporters at various locations in the region said there was a noticeable increase on Wednesday in the number of Moroccan troops, police and relief workers on the roads near the epicentre.

A woman tries to recover some of her possessions from her home in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakesh, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 1 of 21

Residents search through the rubble of a home in Imoulas village in Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 21

A boy carries donations he received, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 3 of 21

Damage caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 4 of 21

A young resident checks his phone as he sits on salvaged belogings near the rubble of homes in Imoulas village of the Taroudant province.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 21

Residents search through the rubble of a home in Imoulas village, Taroudant province, Morocco.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 21

Rescue personnel of Spain's Military Emergency Unit work on rescue operations in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Anougal, Morocco.Spanish Emergency Military Unit/Reuters 7 of 21

A man walks past rubble caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 8 of 21

Khadeja Ousiide, 62, receives donations, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 9 of 21

A woman reacts near the rubble of a building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'yaaqoub, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 10 of 21

Civil defence responders evacuate an injured survivor of the September 8th earthquake.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 21

Morocco's Civil Protection Services distribute aid to earthquake survivors in the village of Amizmiz.MIGUEL PEREIRA/Reuters 12 of 21

A woman watches a TV news broadcast mentioning foreign aid response at a cafe just south of the village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 21

Neighbours near destroyed houses, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, outside Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 14 of 21

People search the rubble of homes in the mountain village of Imi N'Tala, south of Marrakesh.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 21

A man walks past a damaged house in the mountain village of Imi N'Tala, south of Marrakesh.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 21

A resident stands in the rubble of homes at the mountain village of Imi N'Tala.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 21

Displaced resident sits in the shade of an umbrella near a mosque and buildings damaged by the earthquake in the village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 21

A resident leads civil defence responders to an injured survivor in the mountain village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 21

Workers stand among rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'yaaqoub, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 20 of 21

The Tinmel Mosque which was damaged by the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 21 of 21

At the same time, in some of the more remote locations, there was still little sign of outside help.

In the tiny village of Outaghrri, which was almost entirely flattened and where four people were killed, homeless survivors have spent the five nights since the quake sleeping outside in the school yard, one of few spaces not covered in rubble.

“It’s really hard. It’s cold,” said Said Ait Hssaine, 27, who returned to the village from his current home in Marrakech to help after the quake. He said survivors were fearful of aftershocks and struggling to come to terms with the deaths and destruction.

“We keep everything inside. You know people here are a little bit hard and they cannot show they are weak or they can cry, but inside you just want to go somewhere and cry,” he said.

About to return to school, seven-year-old Suleiman Aytnasr had been carried to his bedroom to ensure a good night's rest after he had fallen asleep in the living room. As he slept, a powerful earthquake brought down the ceiling. Reuters

The school itself was still standing, though with huge cracks and holes disfiguring a brightly coloured mural of coloured pencils and rendering the building unsafe. Villagers were using one of the rooms as a storage space for bottles of water and food, mostly donated by Moroccan citizens.

The village had just received a consignment of government-issued tents but they were not waterproof, a serious concern in a mountainous region where rain and snow are common.

“Winter will come soon and it will be very difficult for people. Life was difficult here even when people lived in their houses. It snows here. Tents will not solve the problem,” said Ouazzo Naima, 60, who lost eight relatives in the quake.

Naima had decided to stay in her damaged house despite huge cracks in the walls, for lack of anywhere else to go. No one had come to inspect the house or assess the risk of collapse.

The mountain village of Adouz, located on a steep slope and mostly reduced to mounds of rubble, was still inaccessible by road, and villagers had set up camp by a river lower down. They were using donkeys to transport supplies up and down the mountainside.

“People need basic necessities. They are getting for example milk, but this can expire quickly because we do not have anywhere to store it,” said resident Fatima Belkas, who was searching for anything to salvage in the debris of her home.

“They need goods like sugar and oil that are not easily perishable. We lack roads as you know - if we had it, many things could have been solved.”