Morocco signs draft decree to scrap seasonal time changes

Morocco’s government is done with changing the clocks twice a year.
Morocco has signed a draft decree that does away with annual time changes and makes “GMT+1” the official permanent time zone for the North African country all year round.
Friday’s draft decree says the country is shifting to permanent daylight time “to avoid multiple changes occurring many times during the year and their implications at multiple levels.”
The sudden change is being adopted two days before Morocco would have turned the clocks back one hour on Sunday morning to end this year’s daylight time. Morocco until now has been in the same time zone as the United Kingdom and Portugal.
The draft decree is considered “an experiment.”
