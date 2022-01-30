The NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence in Riga, Latvia.Steven Chase/The Globe and Mail

The head of a NATO think tank that studies Russian information warfare says Moscow has ramped up disinformation campaigns that are playing a significant role in the Ukraine crisis as it tries to refashion the narrative in its favour.

Janis Sartis, director of NATO’s Strategic Communication Centre of Excellence in the Latvian capital of Riga, says Russia is leaning heavily on the hotly disputed allegation that NATO made a commitment to the Soviet Union in 1990 that it would not expand the military alliance.

“This is probably one of the most prominent disinformation pieces they are running through their machinery right now,” Mr. Sartis said in an interview.

“A number of audiences have bought into this argument.”

Established in 2014, the NATO Strategic Communications (Stratcom) operation is housed in a squat white building in a downtown Riga: a structure that Mr. Sartis notes during the Soviet era served as a call-up centre for Red Army recruits. A Canadian flag flies outside along with those of other NATO allies who fund the centre where about 45 people from 16 countries work.

“A big part of the Ukraine crisis is happening in the cognitive domain,” Mr. Sartis said of the battle for hearts and minds as Moscow tries to create conditions that justify its ongoing interference in Ukraine.

Mr. Sartis said spin campaigns such as Moscow’s messaging on NATO expansion are meant to reinforce the Russian narrative that they have been wronged by a broken promise – an argument that redirects attention from the 100,000 troops Russian President Vladimir Putin has amassed on his country’s border with Ukraine. Most former Eastern Bloc countries once affiliated with the Soviet Union have since joined NATO.

He noted that former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev in a 2014 interview said there was no pledge made regarding enlargement of NATO even as he complained it violated the spirit of “statements and assurances” from 1990. Mr. Gorbachev, who himself protested 1993 talk of expanding NATO, nevertheless said the matter was not on the table in 1990. The Brookings Institution and the New York Times, drawing on U.S. government documents and interviews, have also studied the matter.

Like any successful disinformation campaign, Mr. Sartis says, the Russian effort on NATO expansion is based on one fact – a 1990 conversation between then-U.S. secretary of state James Baker and Mr. Gorbachev-- and then wrapped in spin.

“This is a powerful case of disinformation. You have one fact: there was a talk between Baker and Gorbachev – but you add on lies so it seems more credible.

He noted a much-debated February 1990 conversation between Mr. Baker and Mr. Gorbachev, when they were discussing a commitment not to station NATO troops in the territory that was then East Germany, the American offered guarantees that NATO’s jurisdiction or forces would not move eastward. But he later retracted this after objections from the White House and no such pledge was part of a formal treaty with the Soviets.

Mr. Sartis said there’s been a significant rise in disinformation on Russian-language media platforms, including the country’s Facebook equivalent VKontakte -- as tensions over Ukraine have risen. And he said while Russian often uses proxies to spread their messages, in recent months Russian government entities have been more overtly the source of the propaganda.

A less forthright method Russia uses is what the Stratcom director calls “information laundering.” That’s where Russian-friendly analyst in the West offer proposals that fit the Kremlin’s line. For example, they argue that the NATO should remove the Baltic States from its ranks to resolve tensions with Ukraine. And then Russian disinformation spreads the message that “Western analysts say Baltics should be kicked out of NATO,” Mr. Sartis said. “This is aimed at the Baltic states and the message is ‘Nobody is going to stand up for you’”

Russia doesn’t have a monopoly on disinformation. Moscow is fond of reminding its critics that the United States led a coalition of countries into invading Iraq in 2003 on a false premise: that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Mr. Sartis says in the West, however, the free press often serves as a corrective mechanism. That’s not the same in authoritarian Russia where Mr. Putin has quashed or driven out independent media outlets.

Sometimes the disinformation lacks nuance and is simply “very loud,” he notes. A campaign on Twitter by what appeared to Russian-backed actors spread the fake news that Russian embassy staff were being evacuated the Baltic countries: Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

The NATO Stratcom centre has drawn Moscow’s ire.

In June 2021 comments reported by state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoygu called the Riga organization an anti-Russian propaganda centre. In 2019 comments published in a Russian defence department publication, he called Stratcom a weapon wielded against Russia.

The NATO centre has been targeted by cyber attacks several times. Mr. Sartis said a computer assault on Stratcom in 2016 was carried out by the same perpetrators who targeted the U.S. Democratic Party in 2016 -- an incident the U.S. intelligence community blamed on Russia.

He said Russia’s foremost target for disinformation is its own people -- “a survival tactic for the Kremlin to keep power” – and Mr. Putin’s biggest fear is neighbouring Ukraine “becoming a vibrant democracy” and this notion spreading to Russia next door.

Simple disinformation campaigns sometimes work best, he said.

There has been concern for years about “deepfake” technology that can manipulate video footage using anyone’s likeness, or computer-generated people, to fabricate fake narratives.

But Mr. Sartis said there’s no need to go to the trouble of investing the time necessary to create deepfake deceptions when simpler techniques that exploit societal division are available. This gets easier in societies that have grown more polarized.

“If you understand what people are prone to believe you don’t need elaborate lies … You just have to understand what they want to believe.”

Russia’s embassy in Canada said in response that Moscow’s government archives contain transcripts of early 1990s conversations between Soviet officials and American, West German and French politicians -- discussions the Russians say confirm their claims.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.