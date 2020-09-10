 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

Mourners attend wake for murdered Mexican reporter Julio Valdivia

Felix Marquez and Lev Garcia
TEZONAPA, Mexico
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A motorcycle is seen at the site where the body of journalist Julio Valdivia was found, in Tezonapa, Veracruz, Mexico, on Sept. 9, 2020.

DIARIO EL MUNDO/Reuters

Mourners gathered Thursday at the wake of a newspaper reporter whose decapitated body was found a day earlier in an area of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz that has suffered months of organized crime violence.

The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba reported Wednesday that the body of reporter Julio Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo. Family and friends paid their respects, but were hesitant to talk citing pervasive fear in the area.

Valdivia covered general news in that part of Veracruz, including crime. In Mexico, those beat reporters often draw the attention of criminal groups that are upset by coverage or try to control what stories are published.

Story continues below advertisement

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he knows journalists do “heroic” work in that part of Veracruz and in other places.

“That is why all cases must be investigated and those responsible punished,” he said.

Valdivia, a father of six, was at least the sixth journalist killed this year in Mexico. Friend Angela Carrasco said the newspaper hadn’t paid him his complete salary in eight months. He was making 1,000 pesos or about $47 a week, she said. Carrasco said her friend was serious about his work and always trying to get ahead for his daughters. “That’s what he lived for,” she said.

The Veracruz state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday that its investigation would include Valdivia’s work as a journalist as one of the principal lines of inquiry. Mexican authorities have been criticized in previous cases for quickly discounting any connection between murdered journalists and their work.

The Veracruz State Commission for Attention and Protection of Journalists said in a statement that Valdivia had not reported receiving threats to them and therefore did not have special protection measures. It condemned Valdivia’s murder and called on authorities to deeply investigate any connection to his work.

On Thursday, commission director Jorge Morales visited Valdivia’s family.

“In Veracruz, there are regions that are silenced or where there is a de facto vacuum of the rule of law, which forces journalists to turn to self-censorship as a means of protection,” Morales said. He said the groups that operate in places like this are involved in fuel theft, drug production and trafficking, extortion, kidnappings and stealing merchandise off trucks. “We’re talking about areas in a state of decomposition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tezonapa, where Valdivia was from, sits at the border between Veracruz and Oaxaca. Motzorongo, where his body was found, is just five miles from Tezonapa.

The area where the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca meet is violent. Multiple organized crime groups, including the Jalisco New Generation cartel, operate in the area. Local reporters say the area is dominated by organized crime. Valdivia is at least the third reporter killed in the area since 2015.

In February, Veracruz Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia and Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat signed a co-operative agreement pledging to send more security resources to the area to lower the level of violence. They said state security forces with support from the National Guard, army and marines would police the area.

In June, a 16-year-old Mexican-American boy was killed just 8 miles (13 kilometres) down the road in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa, Oaxaca. Authorities said a local police officer shot the boy in the head with a shotgun as he rode by a police check point with friends on motorcycles. The teen’s mother said they had just gone to the store to buy sodas. The police officer was arrested.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies