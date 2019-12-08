 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Mudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand town

Nick Perry
Wellington, New Zealand
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nearly 1,000 tourists are stranded in the small town of Franz Josef, New Zealand by the landslides and flooding across the country. An aerial view of flood damaged road is seen near Rangitata river in Ealing, Canterbury, New Zealand (also affected but not mentioned in the story below), December 8, 2019 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video taken by drone.

SAM ANDERSON/Reuters

Nearly 1,000 tourists are stranded in the small New Zealand town of Franz Josef after stormy weekend weather triggered landslides and flooding along the town’s main highway.

Authorities said road access to the town likely won’t be restored until Friday.

Some of the tourists were choosing to leave by helicopter or small plane while others were waiting until the highway reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said many of the 970 tourists in Franz Josef were taking the news in stride, but some were frustrated their travel plans had been disrupted.

He said there were about 20 planes and helicopters flying in and out of the town to help people leave. He said some tourists wanted to stay with their vehicles while others were trying to get confirmation their travel insurance would cover the extra costs of flying out.

“They all have the option of taking fixed wing planes or helicopters,” Smith said. “It’s just a question of who writes the check. I understand that.”

Smith said there would have been many more people stuck if the slips had occurred a few weeks later. He said the summer tourist season peaks in February when the town gets about 6,000 tourists travelling through each day.

Dan Burt, a spokesman for aviation tourist operator Inflite, said it had flown about 60 tourists from the town on Monday on two planes and two helicopters it had diverted to the area. He said it was charging them its normal rate of about 600 New Zealand dollars ($393) for the trip out.

Burt said many tour operators and rental car companies had been good about allowing people to leave their cars behind.

“They’ve said ‘Look you get out of there, and we’ll worry about vehicle later,” Burt said. “We’re trying to make sure people have a really good experience when they fly with us. We don’t want their last impression of New Zealand to be three days stuck in Franz Josef.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tourists typically visit the area to view the Franz Josef Glacier.

Stormy weather across New Zealand over the weekend caused disruptions and road closures in many parts of the country. Monday dawned fine and sunny in most of the country.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies