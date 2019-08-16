 Skip to main content

World Mudslides strand over 300 tourists in Denali Alaska national park

Denali National Park, Alaska
The Associated Press
North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.

Becky Bohrer/The Associated Press

Three hundred tourists are stranded in a national park in Alaska after heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage a road.

The superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve closed Denali Park Road to all traffic at mile 30 on Friday. The road is the only one inside the vast park.

The National Park Service said in a news release it anticipates reopening the road Saturday.

But on Friday evening, a park official said the road could re-open sooner.

“The main area they’re focusing on is Polychrome Pass,” Paul Ollig, acting public information officer, told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. “We are confident conditions are improving, and we should be able to get a lane clear this evening to get buses out of Toklat and evacuated through.”

The park service says officials are working to ensure the safety and comfort of those effected. Shuttle buses are gathering people at the Toklat Rest Area temporarily while road crews continue to address hazard areas.

Similar debris flows led to daylong traffic restrictions last week. Continued heavy rains since kept the road and surrounding tundra saturated with water.

