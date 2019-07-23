Robert Mueller is testifying to Congress on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know first

Open this photo in gallery July 11, 2019: Street art of former special counsel Robert Mueller is seen outside a construction site in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The latest

U.S. legislators will finally get their chance Wednesday to ask Robert Mueller about unanswered questions in his final report on the Trump-Russia affair. Mr. Mueller will be testifying before the House judiciary committee and intelligence committees, at 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. (ET), respectively. Check back at this page for updates from the hearings.

The testimony was pushed back a week to give both committees more time to question him, and to figure out how he came to the findings he laid out in a report to the Attorney-General in March. That report, released in redacted form in April, gave an extraordinary account of Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Mueller argued that he could not indict a sitting president for obstruction of justice, but did not clearly exonerate Mr. Trump.

Here are some in-depth looks from Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow about the report and its implications and the major players involved.

The basics

What Mueller has said publicly so far

Open this photo in gallery May 29, 2019: Robert Mueller speaks about the Russia investigation at the Department of Justice office in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press

Mr. Mueller’s investigation looked into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election and whether Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russians. Attorney-General William Barr summarized his findings for Congress in March and released a redacted version of the report in April. Aside from a statement in May, Mr. Mueller has been quiet about how he reached his conclusion that the Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with the Russians, fueling confusion about why he didn’t definitively say whether the President broke the law or not.

In his May 29 statement, Mr. Mueller said that because he was bound by Justice Department policy, charging the President with a crime was “not an option we could consider. … So beyond what I have said here today and what is contained in our written work, I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress.”

Why Wednesday’s testimony is important

Mr. Mueller has insisted that he should not be the one to decide the President’s fate. That set the stage for Attorney-General William Barr’s conclusion that Mr. Trump should not be charged with obstruction of justice, which he announced in March when he first received Mr. Mueller’s report. Mr. Trump praised that decision, and since then the phrase “no collusion” has been a common phrase in speeches where the President claims to have been exonerated.

But several Democrats, still unconvinced by Mr. Barr’s version of events, say the report and Mr. Mueller deserve more scrutiny because of the troubling revelations about Mr. Trump’s conduct in the White House, such as his attempts to fire Mr. Mueller while the investigation was still ongoing.

Mueller’s findings

Open this photo in gallery April 18, 2019: Pages from the Mueller report are shown in Washington on the day of its redacted release. Jon Elswick/The Associated Press

What the report says

In the nearly two years since Mr. Mueller’s probe began, 34 people and companies have been criminally charged. The two-volume, 448-page final report, which the public has so far seen only in redacted form, looked at three things:

Collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign

Obstruction of justice and lying

Financial fraud and other crimes

Three main takeaways from the report were:

Mr. Trump’s campaign had numerous contacts with Russians – including an alleged spy – but it didn’t amount to co-ordination

President Trump aggressively sought to fire Mr. Mueller and thwart his investigation

Mr. Mueller did not exonerate Mr. Trump of obstruction of justice

Read the redacted report released in April 2019

Open this photo in gallery U.S. Attorney-General William Barr. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What Barr has (and hasn’t) said

So far, Mr. Barr – who became Attorney-General this past February after Mr. Trump fired his predecessor, Jeff Sessions – has done much of the work of interpreting and filtering Mr. Mueller’s findings, which has made him a magnet for criticism from Democrats who say he’s not an impartial judge of the President’s conduct. Speaking to the Senate in May, he faced accusations of lying to Congress for failing to disclose a letter from Mr. Mueller criticizing Mr. Barr’s handling of the final report. Mr. Trump also gave Mr. Barr a mandate and expanded powers to investigate the investigation, and specifically whether U.S. officials wrongly put the 2016 Trump campaign under surveillance.

More: Who’s who in the Trump-Russia affair





Open this photo in gallery Mr. Trump, Mr. Mueller and many of the other figures in the Trump-Russia investigation. Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail (Source: AP, AFP/Getty Images, Reuters, NYT)

How we got here

2016: Mr. Trump has already announced he’s running for President. The Internet Research Agency, a group based in Russia specializing in disinformation, buys ads on social media backing Mr. Trump and opposing Hillary Clinton. Quietly, people close to Mr. Trump are involved in talks with Russia. His son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, and campaign chairman Paul Manafort discuss damaging information about Ms. Clinton with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian attorney who has ties to the Kremlin. WikiLeaks releases 20,000 hacked e-mails from Democratic Party computer servers. The FBI opens a counterintelligence investigation. By the end of the year, Mr. Trump is elected as President.

2017: The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees both open investigations. FBI director James Comey confirms to them that his office is investigating, but he is later fired by the President. When Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein comes under criticism for his role in firing Mr. Comey, he appoints Robert Mueller as special counsel. Mr. Mueller and investigators begin laying charges against former Trump officials, including Mr. Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.

2018: Mr. Mueller’s team charges 13 Russian nationals and three companies for interfering with the election, along with a dozen Russian military intelligence agents for hacking the Democrats’ computers. Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to misleading Congress, but agrees to co-operate in the investigation.

2019: Mr. Manafort is sentenced to a total of 7 ½ years in prison for various federal crimes while Mr. Cohen says that he is resentful of his actions in supporting Mr. Trump. In March, Mr. Mueller hands over his report to Mr. Barr, who said in later April the president was not in collusion with Russia. Mr. Mueller resigns in May, stating that he would like to go back to his private life.

In depth: Read the full timeline of Mueller's investigation





What happens next

There is a chance that Mr. Mueller’s testimony could bring little to no clarity on his findings, as he has warned that there is nothing new that he can add that isn’t already in his report. With the public’s attention dwindling since the report was released, both parties have stakes in Mr. Mueller’s version of events. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called the investigations against him a “witch hunt,” and Republicans hope to make the Mueller testimony look like just that. Democrats are looking for Mr. Mueller to bring to life some of the more troubling details from the report, and renew the public’s sense of urgency in understanding what really happened between Mr. Trump and Russia.

The Democrats’ debate about impeachment has been coming to life again since Mr. Trump’s xenophobic attacks on four congresswomen, which led to an unsuccessful impeachment motion by Texan congressman Al Green. As of last week, more than 80 House Democrats had publicly said there should be impeachment proceedings, and Mr. Mueller’s testimony could increase that number.





