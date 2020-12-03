 Skip to main content

‘Multiple casualties’ after large explosion at U.K. waste water treatment facility, fire service says

LONDON
The Associated Press
Emergency services are on scene after a large explosion in Bristol, England, on Dec. 3, 2020.

Ben Birchall/The Associated Press

A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion Thursday at a waste water treatment facility near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, which is about 120 miles (195 kilometres) west of London.

The fire service said its personnel have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a fire service spokesman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste centre.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse,” he said. “After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”

