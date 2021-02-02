 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Mutated form of British COVID-19 variant could be more resistant to vaccines

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An information board is displayed where distributors were going house-to-house giving resident home testing kits for COVID-19 from Britain's Department of Health, in Woking, England, on Feb. 2, 2021.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Public-health officials in the United Kingdom have found a mutation of the British coronavirus variant that scientists fear could make it more resistant to vaccines.

A report from Public Health England (PHE) says the mutated form of the variant surfaced during recent genetic sequencing of the virus. “Preliminary information suggests more than one acquisition event,” says the report, which was released late Monday.

The British variant has been circulating in the U.K. since November and is now the dominant version of the virus in the country. It has also spread to several other countries, including Canada. Studies show it is more contagious and deadlier than the original virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The PHE report says the new version contains a mutation known as E484K, which is also found in the highly contagious Brazilian and South African variants. The mutation makes it easier for the virus to bind to human cells and evade antibodies. The report “suggests that the U.K. variant is now independently acquiring the E484K change,” said Jonathan Stoye, a group leader at the Francis Crick Institute. “Whether this change will provide significant growth advantages for the novel virus, causing it to predominate, remains to be seen.”

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said the report shows that “the virus is very likely to be adapting to our immune response.”

Britain tops COVID-19 vaccination charge as Canada falters

COVID-19 variants reveal evolution’s power to rearm pandemic

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

The South African variant has already proven to be slightly more resilient to the vaccines now in widespread use – those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna. Two other vaccines in late-stage development, from U.S. drug makers Novavax and Johnson & Johnson, also appear to be less effective against it. Novavax said clinical trials showed its vaccine is 85.6-per-cent effective against the U.K. variant but just 60-per-cent effective against the South African. Johnson & Johnson said the level of protection of its vaccine is 72 per cent in the United States, 66 per cent in Latin America and 57 per cent in South Africa.

Dr. Young said there is a concern the South African variant could also reinfect people who have already contracted COVID-19 and recovered. “This is likely to be due, in part, to the E484K mutation, which may weaken the immune response and also impact the longevity of the neutralizing antibody response,” he said.

Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester, said that if this version of the British variant takes hold, “the recent reassurances from recent studies showing that the [Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna] vaccines will still offer optimum protection against the original U.K. variant may no longer apply.” He added that, “unfortunately, the lack of control of these different variants in the U.K. may lead this population to become a melting pot for different emerging COVID-19 variants.”

Many countries, including Britain and Canada, have tightened border controls in an effort to stop the spread of the variants. But scientists said the PHE findings show such measures could be ineffective. “This report would seem to suggest that, under conditions of very high levels of virus replication, even the most stringent of border controls, although they may delay spread, are unlikely to prevent the appearance of new variants,” Dr. Stoye said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. has four confirmed cases of the South African COVID-19 variant and 14 cases of the U.K. variant. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies