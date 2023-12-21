Weapons of war

Bullets aside, Myanmar is awash with arms, and the resistance fighters are well equipped with M16s and AK-47s, along with grenade and rocket launchers, mortars, machine guns and sniper rifles. But this pales in comparison to the military, once the second-largest in Southeast Asia, which has spent an estimated US$1-billion importing weapons and raw materials to manufacture arms since the conflict began.

Junta gunships and fighter jets are able to rain down death on opposition forces and civilian populations with near impunity, even as their ground troops have struggled with the recent advances. Speaking to The Globe last month, acting NUG president Duwa Lashi La urged the international community to supply the opposition with anti-air weapons, such as Man-Portable Air Defence Systems, which have proven effective in Ukraine at helping undercut Russia’s air superiority.

At the start of the conflict, many observers, including the junta’s allies Russia and China, expected the military to brush aside the resistance, as it has done in the past. But the Karenni and other ethnic militias, as well as the less well supplied People’s Defence Forces, have proven incredibly resilient.

They know the terrain well. They are mobile and agile, and can cover long distances in a day, quickly striking the enemy and then disappearing back into the jungle. They are also gaining experience in urban warfare, using drones to drop bombs on enemy positions and setting traps with improvised explosive devices.

The military’s recent setbacks in Shan, and opposition advances elsewhere, have seen some predict the end of the conflict. The National Unity Government claims thousands of Tatmadaw troops have already surrendered, and the junta has lost trade links with China and India, a key source of revenue.

“We are winning,” Lashi La said. “We firmly believe we will be able to remove the [junta] sooner rather than later.”

As it has been driven out of towns and villages in Karenni State, the military has been accused of deploying landmines on a massive scale, a practice Amnesty International has said amounts to war crimes, and one that could make it impossible for thousands of people to return home in the future.

When I visited a jungle hospital last year, I saw the damage these brutal weapons do, speaking to fighters and civilians who had lost their legs and feet. One woman had stepped on a mine as she walked back home from harvesting rice to feed her three children.

“I am not afraid to fight one-on-one with the enemy. This is war, and this is the life we have chosen for ourselves. I have a gun, they have a gun, and one of us has to die. But I fear landmines for myself and my soldiers,” Karenni Army commander Ree Du told me back in April. “If you step on a landmine, you lose one or both legs. You will have to live the rest of your life with this.”

But despite the military’s brutality, and the immense cost borne by the civilian population – thousands killed and at least 2 million displaced, according to the United Nations – no one I spoke to regretted the sacrifice they were making.

“We cannot lose this fight. If we lose, we will be slaves,” Ree Du said. “We have to fight so the next generation can be free.”