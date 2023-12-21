Skip to main content

In Myanmar, photojournalist Siegfried Modola captured the battle for the town of Loikaw and the toll the conflict has taken

Siegfried Modola
The Globe and Mail

Dressed in fatigues and flip-flops, the fighter perched precariously on the back of a truck, aiming his .50-calibre machine gun at a small military surveillance plane overhead. His arms rattled as bullet casings the size of fists fell to the floor.

In was late November. For weeks, the Myanmar military and Karenni opposition forces allied with the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) had been fighting for control of Loikaw, a city of roughly 50,000 in central Myanmar, around 100 kilometres from the nation’s capital, Naypyidaw. Every day, surveillance planes would fly over the Karenni forces, and every night, mortars, artillery shells and bombs would rain down upon them.

Almost three years since the military seized power in a coup, ending a brief stretch of semi-democratic rule in the former British colony and plunging Myanmar once again into civil war, the fight for Loikaw – the capital of Karenni State – was one of the bloodiest the Karenni forces had seen. They lost at least 60 fighters in the assault, compared to around 200 in all the fighting prior.

But by mid-December they’d seized control of Loikaw, striking a major blow against the military junta. The ruling regime has been on the back foot nationwide after an alliance of northern ethnic militias that had previously sat out the war launched a surprise attack on Oct. 27.

Opposition unites against Myanmar junta
Unprecedented co-operation between the shadow National Unity Government of pro-democracy politicians and ethnic armed groups is posing the biggest threat yet to the military dictatorship

Area of armed clashes

(region in bold)

CHINA

BANGLADESH

Sagaing

INDIA

Chin

Shan

Mandalay

MYANMAR

LAOS

Loikaw

Rakhine

Naypyitaw

Kayah

Yangon

THAILAND

Kayin

Bay of Bengal

Mon

While the junta has been able to negotiate an unsteady ceasefire in parts of Shan state, where the October offensive began, it is still fighting on multiple fronts across the country, as emboldened opposition forces – the Karenni among them – launched their own attacks, determined to change the tide of a civil war that had been in a bloody stalemate for years.

photo
The military regime had installed a drone-jamming system at the Loikaw airfield that kept opposition forces effectively grounded. But the People’s Defence Forces’ team of drone experts overrode the system, allowing them to send in large aerial vehicles to blow up a main ammunition depot on the outskirts of Loikaw, sending a plume of dark smoke into the sky.
photo
An opposition fighter patrols the streets of Loikaw 100 metres from the front line, where rebels are battling for control of the police station. The sound of gunshots ring out, while behind him stands a hotel that was destroyed by the junta. Most of Loikaw’s 50,000 citizens headed to camps for internally displaced people in nearby forested areas before the fighting began.

A conflict transformed

International media has been banned from covering the war in Myanmar, but I was able to travel clandestinely to Karenni State (also called Kayah State) in November, and then join the opposition forces as they marched into Loikaw late that month. The state lies in a highly strategic location, bordering Thailand – a key source of weapons and supplies – and serving as a bridge between southern resistance strongholds and those to the north in Shan, where the country’s most powerful armed groups operate.

When I visited the country for The Globe and Mail, in the fall of 2022, I travelled to a Karenni Army settlement and camp for internally displaced persons deep in the jungle, from where the opposition had been launching guerrilla attacks against junta forces, while dodging brutal air raids and reprisals. Air strikes last year killed hundreds of civilians in Sagaing and Kachin, and wounded many more. The regime has also been accused of using chemical weapons, a charge it denies. (I returned to Karenni in April, 2023, and a selection of photos from all three of these trips appears below.)

A predominantly Catholic ethnic group, the Karenni have been fighting for self-determination since Myanmar, then known as Burma, gained independence from the British in 1948. The largest Karenni militia agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, but the coup in February, 2021, reignited the fighting, and Karenni forces threw their weight behind the NUG and the People’s Defence Forces, formed mainly of former protesters from Myanmar’s cities who fled to the jungles to take up arms against the junta.

The move from fighting amid the trees to fighting in urban areas shows how far the resistance has come, but such advances bear a steep price. Two top Karenni commanders were wounded in the fighting, while dozens of their fighters were killed and many more wounded, their fate dependent on hospital camps in the jungle, often with limited supplies.

“Instead of buying bullets to fight, we have to buy food to feed the civilian population fleeing from cities because of the Tatmadaw,” said Karenni Army commander Oo Reh, referring to the military. “It is our responsibility to take care of displaced civilians – but we lack the resources.”

Tho Reh, a community leader and elder, said the opposition forces “do not have as many bullets as we wish we had … so we have to get it from the enemy.”

photo
Back in April, opposition fighters were engaged primarily in guerilla warfare, fighting regime forces in the countryside, jungle and on the outskirts of towns and villages such as Daw Nyay Khu, where Karenni fighters took shelter inside a drainage ditch as a mortar shell exploded close by. One fighter was injured.

Weapons of war

Bullets aside, Myanmar is awash with arms, and the resistance fighters are well equipped with M16s and AK-47s, along with grenade and rocket launchers, mortars, machine guns and sniper rifles. But this pales in comparison to the military, once the second-largest in Southeast Asia, which has spent an estimated US$1-billion importing weapons and raw materials to manufacture arms since the conflict began.

Junta gunships and fighter jets are able to rain down death on opposition forces and civilian populations with near impunity, even as their ground troops have struggled with the recent advances. Speaking to The Globe last month, acting NUG president Duwa Lashi La urged the international community to supply the opposition with anti-air weapons, such as Man-Portable Air Defence Systems, which have proven effective in Ukraine at helping undercut Russia’s air superiority.

At the start of the conflict, many observers, including the junta’s allies Russia and China, expected the military to brush aside the resistance, as it has done in the past. But the Karenni and other ethnic militias, as well as the less well supplied People’s Defence Forces, have proven incredibly resilient.

They know the terrain well. They are mobile and agile, and can cover long distances in a day, quickly striking the enemy and then disappearing back into the jungle. They are also gaining experience in urban warfare, using drones to drop bombs on enemy positions and setting traps with improvised explosive devices.

The military’s recent setbacks in Shan, and opposition advances elsewhere, have seen some predict the end of the conflict. The National Unity Government claims thousands of Tatmadaw troops have already surrendered, and the junta has lost trade links with China and India, a key source of revenue.

“We are winning,” Lashi La said. “We firmly believe we will be able to remove the [junta] sooner rather than later.”

As it has been driven out of towns and villages in Karenni State, the military has been accused of deploying landmines on a massive scale, a practice Amnesty International has said amounts to war crimes, and one that could make it impossible for thousands of people to return home in the future.

When I visited a jungle hospital last year, I saw the damage these brutal weapons do, speaking to fighters and civilians who had lost their legs and feet. One woman had stepped on a mine as she walked back home from harvesting rice to feed her three children.

“I am not afraid to fight one-on-one with the enemy. This is war, and this is the life we have chosen for ourselves. I have a gun, they have a gun, and one of us has to die. But I fear landmines for myself and my soldiers,” Karenni Army commander Ree Du told me back in April. “If you step on a landmine, you lose one or both legs. You will have to live the rest of your life with this.”

But despite the military’s brutality, and the immense cost borne by the civilian population – thousands killed and at least 2 million displaced, according to the United Nations – no one I spoke to regretted the sacrifice they were making.

“We cannot lose this fight. If we lose, we will be slaves,” Ree Du said. “We have to fight so the next generation can be free.”

photo
A shocked fighter, covered in blood, watches as medics try to save the life of his friend and comrade, who was injured in late November by shrapnel while fighting to capture the police station in Loikaw.

The Battle
for Loikaw

photo
An offensive launched Oct. 27 along the northern border with China, in which opposition forces took several towns from regime forces and blocked vital trade routes, was the biggest challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021, and it energized resistance groups nationwide. In November, Karenni commanders decide to attack Loikaw, the capital of Karenni State.
photo
Karenni fighters spent days fighting to clear regime forces from the Loikaw police station, which was heavily fortified. Resistance fighters positioned at a hotel 150 metres from the station fire a mix of weapons – including rocket-propelled grenades – at enemy soldiers, while taking heavy fire from the much better equipped military.
photo
This rebel fighter was gravely wounded by shrapnel, amid intense mortar fire during the battle for the police station. He was not expected to survive.
photo
A popular Karenni commander was among the people killed during the battle for the police station. The commander’s wife (middle) had been out of the country for months for work, and had just returned home to see her husband the day before he died.
photo
Two days after arriving in Loikaw, opposition forces headed for the massive University of Loikaw campus, occupied by junta forces. After fierce fighting at the front gate, they cleared out remaining military positions and pinned down the last junta soldiers. Eventually, 30 of them surrendered to the rebels, who also seized a large cache of weapons.
photo
This karaoke club is close to the centre of Loikaw, where there have been intense clashes between the Karenni resistance and the military. The place is frequented by young, well-educated locals, many of whom speak English.
photo
A Karenni fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade toward the police station from a hotel that has become an opposition base.
photo
This luxurious hotel – whose clientele was largely made up of business people closely affiliated with the junta – was taken over by Karenni forces, who maintain a presence there in case the military tries to take it back.
photo
Ree Du, one of the Karenni forces’ top three commanders, with whom I’d been embedded, was injured by shrapnel on the outskirts of Loikaw. He returned to the front a day or two later – if he wasn’t on the front line with his young fighters, he told me, they lost morale. A few days before I left Myanmar, Ree Du’s younger brother bled to death after stepping on a landmine. Though he said he was sad, especially for his mother, “this is the life we chose, and we know this is the risk we are taking.”
photo
This Karenni base an hour outside Loikaw, in Demoso, was home to a major ammunition depot and to the only Starlink device capable of connecting to the internet. I was here to get online an hour before a pair of junta fighter jets dropped two 500-pound bombs on it. When I returned, the place was destroyed – though the bombs had missed the weapons cache.
photo
That same base in Demoso had housed junta soldiers captured by Karenni forces in the first days of the battle for control of Loikaw.
photo
When the military began to bombard the Demoso base with fighter jets and mortar fire, they injured several prisoners of war from their own side. In the chaos, opposition forces moved the POWs (some of whom had their spouses with them in detention) to safer locations.
photo
A top Karenni commander takes control of a junta truck and passes a truckload of reinforcements sent to the front line in Loikaw.
photo
With opposition forces taking their heaviest losses since the start of the war, commanders are desperate for fresh fighters. These recruits are at a training camp in the countryside outside Loikaw, where the heavy bamboo shielded them from junta aircraft. They should be embarking on a three-month crash course in warfare. Instead, they’ll be shipped to the front line after two months of training.

Jungle warfare

photo
The situation in Myanmar today is drastically different from my previous three trips into the country. At that time, the military regime was focused on gaining control of Karenni State – considered a key objective because it would effectively divide the resistance forces. But the junta struggled to cut off resistance supply lines and prevent Karenni fighters – employing guerilla-warfare tactics in the countryside and on the outskirts of towns – from threatening the state’s key strategic locations. Above, a steady stream of recruits flow into a main Karenni base, close to the border with Thailand, for training in September, 2022.
photo
While anti­personnel landmines have been banned by most countries since 1997, the military junta has placed mines on a large scale in and around towns, villages, rice paddies and urban areas. Mines have killed and wounded countless fighters and civilians, and will make it impossible for thousands of people to return home. Many fighters at this rehab centre, pictured in October, 2022, and built in a secret location in Karenni State for fear of airstrikes by Tatmadaw forces, have lost limbs, often the lower parts of their legs.
photo
Bullet holes pierce the front screen of a vehicle belonging to a unit of Karenni fighters in April. After a large-scale offensive in March, in which the junta tried to dislodge Karenni fighters from their strongholds and achieved only limited results, the regime began to focus on seizing control of the state main’s roads and strategic junctions to choke resistance groups from fighting.
photo
Karenni fighters look on as flames engulf homes moments after multiple airstrikes hit Daw Nyah Khu in April. With air and artillery support, junta columns attacked from the north and south, destroying several local villages. But a Karenni counterattack inflicted heavy losses on junta units, which were forced to withdraw from the area.
photo
Regime forces conduct punishing attacks, sending units of well-armed soldiers, about 100-strong, to burn villages, attack resistance bases and kill civilians. In April, they attacked the village of Daw Ta Ma Gyi, reducing many homes to ashes.
photo
Ree Du, a top Karenni commander, removes the spent cartridge of a 40-mm grenade from a grenade launcher attached to his AK-47 assault rifle during intense clashes against units of Myanmar’s military in April in Karenni State.
photo
A Karenni fighter, posted less than 30 metres from an enemy position, fires during fierce clashes against units of Myanmar’s military in April. The intense gun fight lasted for more than three hours, until sundown.
photo
Karenni fighters walk past the body of a soldier from Myanmar's military after fierce clashes between the two groups in April.
photo
Karenni fighters display weapons and ammunition taken from the military during the April clashes. That same day, the unit's commander sold the entire cache of confiscated weapons and ammunition to another allied armed group fighting against the military to secure funds to purchase a four-wheel-drive vehicle for his own men.
photo
This fighter was shot during a close-range gunfight with the junta in a forested area, with the bullet piercing his liver. He was treated by paramedics and then transported to a Karenni field hospital.

The human cost of revolution

photo
As the fighting rages in April, displaced civilians flee to the border with Thailand during the night. Their village had been attacked, and most homes burnt by the military.
photo
The war has sparked a worsening humanitarian crisis. When I visited in October, 2022, schoolchildren had lunch during a feeding program organized by a local women's group in a camp for internally displaced people near Demoso in Karenni State.
photo
Children hide in their school bomb shelter in October, 2022, during an emergency drill to prepare for possible mortar shelling by government forces based a few kilometres from their town in Karenni. The children did regular emergency drills in case of an attack – their town had already been bombed three times.
photo
These children lost their father, who was killed in October, 2022, during clashes with the military junta. Kids have suffered immensely in this war: Last year, the military struck a school with attack helicopters, killing at least 11 children and in April, an airstrike killed 168 men, women and children in the central Sagaing region.

About the photographer

Photo of Siegfried Modola
The only picture photojournalist Siegfried Modola took of himself while on assignment in Loikaw – taken inside the sports complex of Loikaw that had been liberated by the KNDF.

SIEGFRIED MODOLA is a Kenya-raised independent Italian/British photojournalist and documentary photographer focusing on social, humanitarian and geopolitical events. He lives in Paris with a base in Nairobi.

Modola started working for the Reuters news agency in Nairobi in 2010. Since then, he has reported in more than a dozen countries in Africa and has traversed the globe, venturing into diverse and often challenging environments to shed light on untold stories. He has covered the civil war in South Sudan, the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the conflict in Somalia, the chronic insecurity gripping the Central African Republic and Nigeria, the Venezuelan refugee crisis, the depopulation of the Italian countryside, the 2014 Israel-Gaza war, the Syrian refugee crisis in northern Iraq, and the exodus of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Modola’s photographs have appeared in some of the most prominent publications worldwide, and his work in Myanmar has won several awards, including the prestigious Visa d’or News Award and the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for war correspondents, both in 2023.

Credits

  • Story and photography by Siegfried Modola
  • Writing and additional reporting by James Griffiths
  • Editing by Dawn Calleja
  • Visuals editing by Liz Sullivan
  • Graphics by John Sopinksi
  • Interactive design and development by Christopher Manza

