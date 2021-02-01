Why was there a military coup in Myanmar? Latest updates on Aung San Suu Kyi’s ouster and what could happen next

Open this photo in gallery Bangkok, Feb. 1: Burmese supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, protest outside Myanmar's embassy with pictures of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's new military ruler. Sakchai Lalit/The Associated Press

Latest Myanmar updates

Myanmar’s people are stocking up on food and cash after the military deposed the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, deploying troops and cutting off communications across the country. The leaders of Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party were arrested on what would have been the first day in parliament for legislators elected in a November vote that the military claims, without evidence, was fraudulent.

Myanmar’s new ruler is Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the armed forces, with vice-president and former military official Myint Swe elevated to acting president. The military says it will hold new elections in a year, by which point Min Aung Hlaing (who is due to retire soon) would be eligible to run for the leadership himself.

The situtation in Myanmar so far

Open this photo in gallery A soldier stands guard at City Hall in Yangon on Feb. 1. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 1′s coup in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military, which ruled the Southeast Asian country absolutely from the 1960s to the 2010s, is once again in charge after a bloodless coup on Monday against the quasi-civilian government. Soldiers arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, the State Counsellor (a role analogous to prime minister) and others in her party, the National League for Democracy.

Monday would have been the first day of a new parliament after elections in November that gave Ms. Suu Kyi’s party 396 out of 476 seats. While the state Union Election Commission affirmed those results, the military claims, without evidence, that there was fraud that could have allowed voters to cast multiple ballots. The military also said going ahead with elections during the COVID-19 pandemic was a reason to overthrow the government.

What Myanmar’s constitution says

The military claims it has the right to seize power under Article 417 of a 2008 constitution that the military drafted itself, before the transition to quasi-civilian rule. That article allows the president to put the military’s commander-in-chief in charge in a state of emergency. The elected president, a Suu Kyi loyalist, was one of those arrested on Monday, replaced by a former military official who enacted the state of emergency for one year. At that point, the military says it will hold new elections.

Who’s who in Myanmar politics

Open this photo in gallery Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in an interview in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, in 2015. YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

Aung San Suu Kyi

The now detained 75-year-old leader of Myanmar. In the 1980s, she became an outspoken critic of Myanmar’s military rulers and spent years as a political prisoner, winning a Nobel Peace Price in 1991 while she was still in captivity. She was released in 2010 as the military transitioned to a quasi-civilian government, and became State Counsellor (a role created especially for her) in 2016 after the NLD swept national elections. Her international standing was damaged after she played down the military’s role in massacres of the Rohingya ethnic group in the northwestern state of Rakhine, but she remains popular at home.

Open this photo in gallery Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and his wife Kyu Kyu Hla are shown in Yangon in 2019. SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Min Aung Hlaing

The 64-year-old who’s commanded Myanmar’s armed forces since 2011, and is now effectively Ms. Suu Kyi’s replacement. The U.S. government and international human rights groups have condemned him for his troops’ actions in Rakhine. Min Aung Hlaing is due to retire soon, which would allow him to run for civilian leadership in a year if the military allows elections to be held then.

Open this photo in gallery Myint Swe, shown in 2017. Thein Zaw/The Associated Press

Myint Swe

A 69-year-old former military official who is now Myanmar’s acting president. He is a close ally of Than Shwe, former leader of the military junta that stepped aside for civilian rule in 2011. Myint Swe was chief minister of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and for years headed its regional military command.

U Win Myint

The 69-year-old civilian president of Myanmar arrested in the coup. On paper, U Win Myint was the de jure leader of Myanmar but deferred to Ms. Suu Kyi (who was deemed ineligible for the presidency under the 2008 constitution) as the de facto leader of the country.

Tatmadaw

The Burmese name for Myanmar’s armed forces. Under the 2008 constitution, it gets an unelected quota of 25 per cent of parliamentary seats and it controls the defence, interior and border ministries. It also exercised considerable power in Myanmar’s elected legislature through the civilian party it supports, Union Solidarity and Development Party, which governed until 2015 when the NLD unseated it.

International reaction

Open this photo in gallery An activist affiliated with Civil Society holds a placard during a Feb. 1 protest in Kathmandu against Myanmar's military. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

West: The American, British, Australian and European Union governments condemned Myanmar’s coup, calling variously for the release of civilian leaders and efforts to avoid violence. “The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development,” said Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden’s recently confirmed Secretary of State.

Asia: China’s Foreign Ministry had a more muted reaction, saying “we hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability.” Japan called on the military to “restore democracy as soon as possible.”

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Reuters and The Associated Press

