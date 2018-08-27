 Skip to main content

Myanmar military leaders should be tried for genocide against Rohingya: UN

Nathan VanderKlippe Asia Correspondent
Bejing

Rohingya women and children wait in line for a food distribution of super cereal at Action Against Hunger - Action Contre La Faim in Kutupalong camp on August 26, 2018 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Some of the most senior members of the Myanmar military should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya, a United Nations fact-finding mission said on Monday, in a landmark recommendation that personally names officers it says should be investigated.

Many of the human rights violations committed in Myanmar “undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law,” finds the report, delivered days after the one-year anniversary of a horrific outburst of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state that, in the ensuing months, prompted nearly 725,000 people to flee. Most are Muslim Rohingya, an ethnic minority largely denied citizenship in Myanmar.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, in its report, spreads blame broadly. It specifically faults Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate who is the country’s effective civilian leader, for failing to use her position, or her “moral authority, to stem or prevent the unfolding events, or seek alternative avenues to meet a responsibility to protect the civilian population.”

From the archives: Inside the camps where thousands of Rohingya refugees live in limbo

“Through their acts and omissions, the civilian authorities have contributed to the commission of atrocity crimes,” the report adds.

The mission also names Facebook as a “useful instrument for those seeking to spread hate,” and says the United Nations “demonstrably failed” in protecting human rights in Myanmar.

United Nations' Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar chairperson Marzuki Darusman presents the final report on alleged rights violations during a press conference on August 27, 2018 in Geneva.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The fact-finding mission interviewed 875 people, scrutinized satellite images and browsed public statements by Myanmar officials. Only 20 pages long, the initial report delivered this week is nonetheless a catalogue of atrocities: mass rape, mass burning of homes and mass killings. “Bodies were transported in military vehicles, burned and disposed of in mass graves,” the report finds, calling estimates of 10,000 deaths “conservative.” At least 37,700 structures were wholly or partially razed, and in some places the charred remains have been removed to make way for new roads and mines.

Of five acts deemed genocide under international law, four were present in Myanmar, the fact-finding mission found. It concluded that what took place in the country’s Rakhine state is similar to conduct found to constitute “genocidal intent” in other places. The fact-finding mission named a half-dozen “alleged perpetrators,” among them some of the most senior members of the Myanmar military, including commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.

