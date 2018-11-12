Myanmar’s Suu Kyi loses another honour as Amnesty International strips Ambassador of Conscience title

Open this photo in gallery Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks in Singapore on Nov. 12, 2018. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

Amnesty International has revoked Aung San Suu Kyi’s Ambassador of Conscience title, the latest honour to be stripped from the Myanmar leader after huge numbers of Muslim Rohingya people fled violence in the country.

Amnesty faulted Ms. Suu Kyi’s “shameful betrayal of the values she once stood for,” referring to the courageous stand against her country’s former military dictatorship that made her an icon of democratic ideals and earned her the Nobel Peace Prize. But after becoming the country’s de facto civilian leader in 2016, Ms. Suu Kyi has been criticized for doing too little in response to brutal military violence against the Rohingya, which Canada has called a campaign of genocide.

In September, Canadian legislators voted to strip Ms. Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship. In 2017, the city council in Oxford, where she studied and graduated, revoked the Freedom of the City of Oxford award she had received in 1997. Fellow Nobel laureates have publicly criticized Ms. Suu Kyi.

Now, Amnesty says it has also rescinded her status as an Ambassador of Conscience, an honour that had placed her in the company of Nelson Mandela, Vaclav Havel and Malala Yousafzai.

Ms. Suu Kyi does not control Myanmar’s military, which responded to attacks against it by a Rohingya group in August, 2017, with a spasm of organized violence in which houses were razed, women raped and people killed. More than 727,000 people have since fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Many now live in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

“While Suu Kyi can be seen as morally culpable, and even politically complicit at some level, the actual perpetrators of these crimes were the military,” said Nicholas Bequelin, East Asia regional director for Amnesty.

Still, “at the most basic level, she should have spoken out and condemned the atrocities that were going on. In fact, what we saw is that her office and at times she herself have been cheerleading for the military actions in Rakhine.”

He faulted Ms. Suu Kyi for the imprisonment of two Reuters journalists who investigated the killing of Rohingya, as well as her failure to make legislative changes that could boost the standing of the Rohingya – most of whom have been denied citizenship – or improve the country’s broader environment for human rights.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s supporters have said foreign criticism of the Myanmar leader has damaged the country’s ongoing transition toward democracy.

Myanmar is preparing for the repatriation of several thousand Rohingya refugees under an agreement that takes effect Thursday. However, the International Crisis Group has called on foreign governments, including Canada, to push for a delay of the repatriation, saying the ”returns process is not voluntary and jeopardizes refugees’ safety as conditions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state are not conducive to their return.”

Amnesty made Ms. Suu Kyi an Ambassador of Conscience in 2009, but was unable to present her the award until 2012, after she emerged from a lengthy house arrest. She was presented the award by U2 front man Bono, who cited her example as one that shows “peace is not the absence of war around us, but the absence of war within us.”

Now, however, Amnesty says Ms. Suu Kyi is no longer worthy of the title.

“Having Aung San Suu Kyi as an ambassador for human rights is not something that is any longer tenable, because she has displayed actually quite antagonistic attitudes toward some key human rights issues in the country,” Mr. Bequelin said.