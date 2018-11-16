 Skip to main content

World Nations approve landmark change to definition of kilogram

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Nations approve landmark change to definition of kilogram

VERSAILLES, France
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Scientists Yuning Duan and Gert Rietveld celebrate after the vote on the redefinition of four base units of the International System of Units during the 26th meeting of the General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) in Versailles, France, on Nov. 16, 2018.

BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters

The international system of measurements has been overhauled with new definitions for the kilogram and other key units.

At a meeting in Versailles, France, countries have voted to approve the wide-ranging changes that underpin vital human activities like global trade and scientific innovation.

The most closely watched change was the revision to the kilo, the measurement of mass.

Story continues below advertisement

Until now, it has been defined as the mass of a platinum-iridium lump, the so-called Grand K, that is kept in a secured vault on the outskirts of Paris. It has been the world’s one true kilo, against which all others were measured, since 1889.

It is now being retired and replaced by a new definition based on a scientific formula. In their vote, countries also unanimously approved updates to three other key units: the kelvin for temperature, the ampere for electrical current and the mole for the amount of a substance.

The vote was greeted by sustained applause and cheers, after the 50-plus countries in attendance said yes or oui when asked one by one for their decision.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019