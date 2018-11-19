NATO deputy calls for alliance unity on ‘increasingly aggressive Russia’

Open this photo in gallery NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller addresses a plenary session in Halifax on Nov. 19, 2018. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

NATO’s deputy secretary general is making a pitch for alliance unity in the face of what she says are “complex and challenging security issues” that include an “increasingly aggressive Russia.”

Rose Gottemoeller made the comments in an address today before the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is wrapping up after four days in Halifax.

Gottemoeller raised particular concerns about Russia’s push to expand and modernize its military and raised the alarm about its development of a new intermediate range missile, which she says can deliver a nuclear warhead to the heart of Europe in minutes.

She reminded delegates that the U.S. has no new missiles of intermediate range in Europe.

Gottemoeller, who is American, says while no one wants a new arms race or cold war, Russia needs to act to allay NATO’s “very serious concerns.”

She told delegates that it is vital the alliance speak with one voice and from a position of strength when confronting such challenges to its collective security.

The Halifax meeting brought together about 600 politicians from the 29 NATO member countries, as well as delegates from partner countries to discuss international security issues.

A wide range of hot-button topics were discussed during the weekend sessions, including Russian interference with democratic elections, NATO funding, and how terrorists use encrypted messages on the dark web.

A number of resolutions from several committees will be debated and voted on by the assembly before the meeting concludes.