NATO deputy calls for alliance unity on ‘increasingly aggressive Russia’

NATO’s deputy secretary general is making a pitch for alliance unity in the face of what she says are “complex and challenging security issues” that include an “increasingly aggressive Russia.”
Rose Gottemoeller made the comments in an address today before the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is wrapping up after four days in Halifax.
Gottemoeller raised particular concerns about Russia’s push to expand and modernize its military and raised the alarm about its development of a new intermediate range missile, which she says can deliver a nuclear warhead to the heart of Europe in minutes.
She reminded delegates that the U.S. has no new missiles of intermediate range in Europe.
Gottemoeller, who is American, says while no one wants a new arms race or cold war, Russia needs to act to allay NATO’s “very serious concerns.”
She told delegates that it is vital the alliance speak with one voice and from a position of strength when confronting such challenges to its collective security.
The Halifax meeting brought together about 600 politicians from the 29 NATO member countries, as well as delegates from partner countries to discuss international security issues.
A wide range of hot-button topics were discussed during the weekend sessions, including Russian interference with democratic elections, NATO funding, and how terrorists use encrypted messages on the dark web.
A number of resolutions from several committees will be debated and voted on by the assembly before the meeting concludes.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.