A police car drives past a burning warehouse hit by a Russian shell in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 24, 2022.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

World leaders have agreed to send more military equipment to Ukraine and swell NATO ranks along Europe’s eastern flank, as Western allies continue to increase the pressure on Moscow.

Members of NATO agreed to the measures on Thursday at an emergency meeting under heavy security in Brussels – part of an unprecedented triple summit of the Western military alliance, the G7 and the European Union. Pledging to present a united front in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, NATO called on Russia to implement an immediate ceasefire.

In his virtual address to NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stopped short of issuing his usual request for no-fly zone. But he hit out at the military alliance for not doing more to help his country defend itself against the Russians and appealed for “unlimited military support”

“You have at least 20,000 tanks. Ukraine asks for 1 per cent, 1 per cent of all your tanks. Please give them to us or sell them to us. But we, so far, have not heard a clear response. We just want to save our people, to survive, just to survive.,” Mr. Zelensky said.

Washington also announced a new series of sanctions against Russia and a new $1 billion humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. It said it would take in 100,000 refugees.

The agreement to stage more troops will mean thousands more boots on the ground in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, and additional anti-tank and aircraft defence systems for Ukraine. The country will also receive more drones, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “which are proving highly effective” in its defence against Russia.

Member nations also agreed to work with the EU to support other nations at risk from Russian threats, including Georgia in the Caucuses and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Balkans.

NATO’s long-term defence plans are also changing, Mr. Stoltenberg told media Thursday. “But security doesn’t come for free, and doing more will cost more,” he said.

He added that NATO member states will submit additional spending plans for the next summit, earmarked for June in Madrid.

World leaders also discussed energy security, which has been top-of-mind since the conflict began.

Europe is heavily reliant on oil and gas supplies from Russia – something NATO and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are pushing hard to reverse. Canada, the U.S. and U.K. have already banned Russian oil products, but the bloc’s dependence on the fuel to heat and power member states has made that move a tougher sell here.

The practical roadmap of how to achieve independence from Russian fuels has been the subject of “intense back-and-forth” over the past weeks, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told media this week.

The U.S. and European Commission are expected to release more details on an energy security plan soon, but Mr. Sullivan said it’s not simply a matter of diverting liquid natural gas cargoes in the short term. Rather, it will involve structural changes that create more flexibility for different policy choices in Europe, and increasing U.S. LNG supplies to the continent over the coming months and years.

As NATO leaders hammered out their agreement in Brussels, energy ministers from IEA countries – including Canada - gathered in Paris to talk energy security under the shadow of market instability caused by the war.

There, at a meeting chaired by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, they agreed to accelerate global action on increasing clean energy and energy security.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said all member countries came to the summit armed with plans, policies and various other tools to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

“They were different policies, different measures, different timelines, but one single target – reducing, radically, Russian oil and gas imports,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday in a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that officials will meet this week to discuss enhancing energy-related cooperation and eliminate the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy.

“A dedicated working group on green transition and LNG is being created to develop a concrete action plan on these matters,” they added.

With a report from Reuters

