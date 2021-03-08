 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Navalny allies chastise Canada for inaction on new Russia sanctions

Mark MacKinnonSenior International Correspondent
London
Open this photo in gallery

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow on Feb. 20, 2021.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

Two of Alexey Navalny’s top lieutenants held a video conference call with diplomats from the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union on Feb. 2 and asked them to introduce a new round of economic sanctions to punish those involved in the poisoning and imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader.

A month later, the U.S., Britain and the EU all have sanctions in place specifically targeting senior Russian officials and government entities over the treatment of Mr. Navalny. But not Canada.

The silence from Ottawa is perplexing to members of the Russian opposition who hoped the Canadian government would move with the other countries in penalizing the Kremlin for its apparent willingness to use a banned chemical weapon against a political opponent.

The Russian government denies involvement in the August attack with a Novichok-class nerve agent that left Mr. Navalny in a coma. He was flown to Germany for life-saving treatment, only to be arrested as soon as he returned to Russia in January. Last week Mr. Navalny was moved to a penal colony outside Moscow, where he is due to serve a 2½-year sentence that is widely seen as punishment for his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

“Canada hasn’t been sending good messages for a while now when it comes to standing up for human rights in Russia,” said Vladimir Kara-Murza, an opposition activist who was an adviser to Boris Nemtsov, an ally of Mr. Navalny’s who was shot dead outside the Kremlin walls in 2015. “I find this baffling and inexplicable because Canada has always led in the field of human rights.”

Mr. Kara-Murza has a personal reason for pushing for Western governments to act against those who poisoned Mr. Navalny. An investigation by the Bellingcat website found that Mr. Kara-Murza – who was hospitalized following mysterious poisonings in 2015 and 2017 – had been trailed by the same team of agents from Russia’s FSB security services that followed Mr. Navalny for years before his own poisoning.

Mr. Kara-Murza said he wasn’t asking Western governments to intervene in an internal Russian issue, only that they stop “enabling” Mr. Putin and his coterie by allowing them to use Western banks and financial institutions.

The sanctions announced by the U.S. and the EU last week were hailed as a good first step by Mr. Navalny’s team, even as they wished the list of individuals targeted for asset freezes and travel bans was longer.

The U.S. list included seven figures, including the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and two senior members of Mr. Putin’s presidential administration, Andrei Yarin and Sergei Kiriyenko. Two deputy ministers of defence were also targeted as were the country’s prosecutor-general and the head of the country’s prison service.

The U.S. State Department also declared on March 2 that the Russian government – which denies any role in Mr. Navalny’s illness last summer – had violated the international Chemical Weapons Convention, triggering a series of measures including a prohibition on weapons sales and a ban on providing any non-food assistance to Moscow.

In a co-ordinated move, the EU announced an expansion of its own sanctions list on March 2, targeting four Russian officials – including Viktor Zolotov, the head of the country’s National Guard – over their roles in a crackdown on protesters who took to the streets following Mr. Navalny’s Jan. 17 arrest. In October, the EU and Britain introduced sanctions targeting six officials over the poisoning of Mr. Navalny.

Russia has said it will retaliate. “We will respond without fail. Reciprocity, which is one of the rules of diplomacy, has not been annulled,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week.

Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of Mr. Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said he was hopeful that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had not taken action yet because “they are preparing a bigger hammer.”

“It’s the start of a long process,” Mr. Ashurkov said of the joint sanctions announced by the U.S. and the EU. Mr. Ashurkov, who took part in the Feb. 2 call, said he and his colleague Leonid Volkov had suggested that Western governments target a longer list of 30-plus officials and businessmen connected to Mr. Putin.

“Canada is judicious in its approach about when it chooses to deploy sanctions and is committed to their effective and co-ordinated use when appropriate,” John Babcock, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, said in an e-mailed reply to questions from The Globe and Mail. “Sanctions are one tool in the diplomatic tool kit, and are considered within a context of complementarity with other foreign-policy tools, such as multilateral action and diplomatic engagement.”

Mr. Babcock pointed out that Mr. Bortnikov and Mr. Zolotov were among the 118 individuals already targeted for Canadian sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Garry Kasparov, the former chessmaster who is another veteran of the anti-Putin opposition, said he was dismayed to see the U.S. and the EU shy away from targeting powerful oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska who have vast financial and real estate holdings in the West. Mr. Kasparov said the oligarchs use their enormous wealth to support Mr. Putin’s regime.

Canada has at times taken the lead in applying sanctions against smaller countries, such as Belarus and Myanmar, that have been accused of human-rights violations. But Ottawa has also come under criticism for its reluctance to follow the U.S. lead in applying sanctions against China over its persecution of Uyghur Muslims, a campaign that the House of Commons has declared to be a genocide.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
