Nearly two million return to Hong Kong streets, in rainy validation of protests

Open this photo in gallery Pro-democracy protesters participate in a march to demand political reforms in Hong Kong, August 18, 2019. KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

Beneath an undulating roof of umbrellas that covered streets for kilometres, a huge assembly of Hong Kong demonstrators delivered an emphatic show of support on Sunday for protests that have now continued for more than two months.

In that time, demonstrations have shut down the city’s airport, snarled traffic and led to violent confrontations with police in one of the world’s most important financial centres, which is beginning to show signs of economic pain from the ongoing turmoil. But the sea of people marching under heavy rain on Sunday offered a ringing endorsement of the protesters’ demands for change, a signal that demonstrations are unlikely to fade soon.

Organizers estimated that more than 1.7 million people came out in defiance of police objections, joining a march designed as a peaceful rebuttal to critics in Hong Kong and Beijing who have labelled the protests an extremist movement that has shown “signs of terrorism.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With this huge number we can say that these people, the people of Hong Kong, have revitalized and also reauthorized the campaign,” said Bonnie Leung, vice-convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the march.

“We have the people’s support,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery Tens of thousands of protesters carrying umbrellas poured across the heart of Hong Kong island defying torrential rain and a police order not to march from a park where they had gathered earlier for a rally. PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

The immense number of demonstrators sent a “pretty clear and loud” message that “Hong Kong people are not happy with the current situation,” said Jeremy Tan, a pro-democracy member of the city’s Legislative Council.

Protesters have demanded the full cancellation of an extradition bill, an independent investigation into police use of force and more democratic freedoms.

In a statement released late Sunday night, the Hong Kong government criticized demonstrators for occupying roads, and “reiterated that it was most important to restore social order as soon as possible. The Government will begin sincere dialogue with the public, mend social rifts and rebuild social harmony when everything has calmed down.”

But the peaceful Sunday is unlikely to mark a turn away from the violent clashes with police that have clouded Hong Kong streets in tear gas and pepper spray. Instead, some of the city’s most provocative voices took the large turnout as a validation of the aggressive tactics employed by flash mobs in recent weeks.

“The majority of Hong Kong people are not backing down. They still support whatever means the protesters used in the past, and I think it’s a very important signal that we are still keeping up the momentum,” said Andy Chan, a political activist disqualified for running for office because of his openly pro-independence stance. He is currently on bail after being arrested on Aug. 2 by police who said they found explosives and weapons in a Hong Kong apartment. He has not been charged with any crime, and has continued to call for protesters to stand against police.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Already by Sunday night, many hundreds of black-clad protesters — some wearing helmets and gas masks — had assembled around Hong Kong’s government complex, threatening a non-peaceful end to the day.

”We need to defend our freedom,” Mr. Chan said. “If we do not insist and resist — then instead we will go home, the movement will be at an end and many people will get caught arrested and go to jail. So we can’t stop.”

Still, others hoped to send a more peaceful signal, even joining the daytime march equipped with symbols of Communist China as an olive branch to Beijing-linked officials who have decried “ultra-radicals” for staging “the ugliest riot in the world” and making themselves enemies of the people. The rhetoric from Beijing has been augmented by a gathering of military trucks and armoured personnel carriers in the nearby mainland city of Shenzhen, an unmistakable message that Beijing is prepared to respond with force if necessary to quell unrest in the city.

In response, Oscar Lau, held high a Chinese flag Sunday in the midst of the mass gathering at Victoria Park.

“I know tensions are high, so I’m here holding this flag to calm the situation,” said Mr. Lau, a university research worker. His voice quavered as he spoke, since he knew the five-star emblem would be seen as a provocative symbol in a protest that has seen at least one Chinese flag tossed into the sea.

Open this photo in gallery Pro-democracy protesters stand next to graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, August 18, 2019. KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

But he wanted to underscore that, unlike their portrayal in Chinese media, most protesters have no desire to sever Hong Kong from China. “I want to send a message to the Hong Kong government, the mainland government and mainland people that what we are demanding is not independence,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

China’s state media have reported extensively on violence among protesters, as well as demonstrations in support of Beijing. On Sunday night, the People’s Daily featured reports on a pro-Beijing rally on Saturday in which organizers estimated 470,000 people came out to decry violence among protesters. The state-run newspaper made no mention, however, of the Sunday rally.

Nor did it mention Crystal Ting, who joined the assembly with a large poster-board featuring a photo of a young Mao Zedong and some of his famous utterances. For those in power that fail their people, “the masses will always have a reason to get them out,” read one quote from Chairman Mao. “A revolution is not a dinner party … a revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another,” read another.

Ms. Ting, a school worker, knew that a single poster would do little to counteract the narratives of China’s powerful propaganda apparatus.

But “we have to change what the people in China think,” she said, hopefully. “They shouldn’t think that all we want is to fight for independence and go against the government.”

And, she added, the very father of Communist China has said people “should have the right to fight for our justice and freedom.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.