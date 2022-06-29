Negative sentiment toward China, which shot up around the world in 2020 after Beijing’s mishandling of the emergence of COVID-19, has remained high because of human-rights concerns, a new report says.

In a Pew Research survey spanning 19 countries, including Canada, a median of 68 per cent of respondents said they had an unfavourable view of China. Negative views have remained at or near historic highs since 2020, even increasing in some countries.

In Canada, some 74 per cent of respondents said they held an unfavourable view of China, the highest level since the survey began in 2002. Negative sentiment was strongest in Japan, at 87 per cent, while only 34 per cent of Singaporeans felt the same.

Pew said unfavourable opinions of China, while initially boosted by the pandemic, have remained high because of “concerns about China’s policies on human rights,” which a majority of respondents ranked as a greater concern than Beijing’s military power, economic competitiveness or alleged interference in their country’s domestic politics.

“Adults in Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States have become significantly more critical of China over the past year,” the report says. “Unfavourable views of China have gone up by 21 percentage points in Poland and Israel and 15 points in Hungary, which were all last surveyed in 2019. Belgium stands as the only country where fewer people hold an unfavourable view of China this year than last year.”

In most of Europe and North America, a majority of people said it was more important to defend human rights in dealings with Beijing, no matter the economic consequences. Those on the ideological left “are particularly likely to favour promoting human rights compared with those on the ideological right,” despite the fact many conservative politicians in Canada and elsewhere are leading critics of Beijing.

Promote human rights or strengthen economic ties with China Percentage who say their country should ... Prioritize strengthening economic relations over addressing human rights issues Prioritize promoting human rights over strengthening economic relations Canada 19% 76% U.S. 28 68 Sweden 12 87 Britain 83 14 Germany 20 78 Netherlands 20 78 Spain 20 75 Greece 24 73 Italy 72 23 Belgium 70 25 France 30 65 Poland 56 24 Hungary 44 37 Israel 57 29 Australia 22 76 Japan 34 56 Malaysia 44 55 Singapore 60 38 South Korea 62 36 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

In Canada, 76 per cent of respondents said they agreed that the government should “try to promote human rights in China, even if it harms economic relations.”

Despite broadly unfavourable opinions of China in the survey, majorities in more than half the countries felt relations between Beijing and their own governments were in good shape. In the Netherlands, for example, 75 per cent of respondents held a negative view of China but 65 per cent thought bilateral ties were still strong.

Perceived relations with China Percentage who say current relations between their country and China are … Bad Good No answer Australia 2 83% 15 Japan 81 17 2 South Korea 74 26 U.S. 70 28 2 Canada 43 3 54 Sweden 2 50 48 Britain 42 55 3 Germany 41 54 5 Netherlands 32 65 3 France 32 61 7 Italy 22 73 5 Belgium 22 67 11 Israel 7 19 74 Spain 18 73 9 Poland 17 62 21 Malaysia 15 84 1 Singapore 9 90 1 Hungary 82 10 8 Greece 7 87 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

Among European Union member states, the Netherlands was the largest importer of goods from China last year, and Dutch companies are closely entwined with Chinese production chains. Despite this, the country’s parliament was the first in Europe to pass a motion declaring the treatment of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region a genocide, something Beijing described as an “outright lie.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy voted against that measure. Speaking after the United States banned imports this month from Xinjiang owing to accusations of forced labour in the region, Mr. Rutte said cutting trade ties with Beijing would not “help anyone in Hong Kong or the Uyghurs.”

Respondents were more likely to see bilateral relations negatively if there was a sense that China is interfering in their country’s domestic politics, Pew said. While a median of only 26 per cent of respondents thought this was a major issue, “it is seen as particularly severe in places like South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and Japan – the four places where a majority says relations are in bad shape.”

Issues with China Percentage who say each issue is a very serious problem for their country Human rights Military power China's economic competitiveness China's interference in their country's domestic politics 10 20 30 40 50 60% Australia South Korea Japan U.S. Netherlands Spain Canada Germany France Italy Belgium Greece Sweden Britain Malaysia Poland Singapore Hungary Israel THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

