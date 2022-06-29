Skip to main content
James GriffithsAsia correspondent
Hong kong

Negative sentiment toward China, which shot up around the world in 2020 after Beijing’s mishandling of the emergence of COVID-19, has remained high because of human-rights concerns, a new report says.

In a Pew Research survey spanning 19 countries, including Canada, a median of 68 per cent of respondents said they had an unfavourable view of China. Negative views have remained at or near historic highs since 2020, even increasing in some countries.

In Canada, some 74 per cent of respondents said they held an unfavourable view of China, the highest level since the survey began in 2002. Negative sentiment was strongest in Japan, at 87 per cent, while only 34 per cent of Singaporeans felt the same.

Pew said unfavourable opinions of China, while initially boosted by the pandemic, have remained high because of “concerns about China’s policies on human rights,” which a majority of respondents ranked as a greater concern than Beijing’s military power, economic competitiveness or alleged interference in their country’s domestic politics.

“Adults in Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States have become significantly more critical of China over the past year,” the report says. “Unfavourable views of China have gone up by 21 percentage points in Poland and Israel and 15 points in Hungary, which were all last surveyed in 2019. Belgium stands as the only country where fewer people hold an unfavourable view of China this year than last year.”

In most of Europe and North America, a majority of people said it was more important to defend human rights in dealings with Beijing, no matter the economic consequences. Those on the ideological left “are particularly likely to favour promoting human rights compared with those on the ideological right,” despite the fact many conservative politicians in Canada and elsewhere are leading critics of Beijing.

Promote human rights or strengthen

economic ties with China

Percentage who say their country should ...

Prioritize strengthening economic relations over addressing human rights issues

Prioritize promoting human rights over strengthening economic relations

Canada

19%

76%

U.S.

28

68

Sweden

12

87

Britain

83

14

Germany

20

78

Netherlands

20

78

Spain

20

75

Greece

24

73

Italy

72

23

Belgium

70

25

France

30

65

Poland

56

24

Hungary

44

37

Israel

57

29

Australia

22

76

Japan

34

56

Malaysia

44

55

Singapore

60

38

South Korea

62

36

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

In Canada, 76 per cent of respondents said they agreed that the government should “try to promote human rights in China, even if it harms economic relations.”

Despite broadly unfavourable opinions of China in the survey, majorities in more than half the countries felt relations between Beijing and their own governments were in good shape. In the Netherlands, for example, 75 per cent of respondents held a negative view of China but 65 per cent thought bilateral ties were still strong.

Perceived relations with China

Percentage who say current relations between

their country and China are …

Bad

Good

No answer

Australia

2

83%

15

Japan

81

17

2

South Korea

74

26

U.S.

70

28

2

Canada

43

3

54

Sweden

2

50

48

Britain

42

55

3

Germany

41

54

5

Netherlands

32

65

3

France

32

61

7

Italy

22

73

5

Belgium

22

67

11

Israel

7

19

74

Spain

18

73

9

Poland

17

62

21

Malaysia

15

84

1

Singapore

9

90

1

Hungary

82

10

8

Greece

7

87

6

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

Among European Union member states, the Netherlands was the largest importer of goods from China last year, and Dutch companies are closely entwined with Chinese production chains. Despite this, the country’s parliament was the first in Europe to pass a motion declaring the treatment of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region a genocide, something Beijing described as an “outright lie.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy voted against that measure. Speaking after the United States banned imports this month from Xinjiang owing to accusations of forced labour in the region, Mr. Rutte said cutting trade ties with Beijing would not “help anyone in Hong Kong or the Uyghurs.”

Respondents were more likely to see bilateral relations negatively if there was a sense that China is interfering in their country’s domestic politics, Pew said. While a median of only 26 per cent of respondents thought this was a major issue, “it is seen as particularly severe in places like South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and Japan – the four places where a majority says relations are in bad shape.”

Issues with China

Percentage who say each issue is a very serious

problem for their country

Human rights

Military power

China's economic

competitiveness

China’s interference in their

country’s domestic politics

10

20

30

40

50

60%

Australia

South Korea

Japan

U.S.

Netherlands

Spain

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Belgium

Greece

Sweden

Britain

Malaysia

Poland

Singapore

Hungary

Israel

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

PEW RESEARCH CENTRE

