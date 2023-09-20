Open this photo in gallery: Traffic passes a sign to Canada's High Commission in New Delhi, India on September 20, 2023. Relations between India and Canada entered the deep freeze this week after Ottawa accused New Delhi of being involved in the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia.James Griffiths/The Globe and Mail

India on Wednesday urged its nationals not to visit Canada, amid a worsening diplomatic crisis following allegations by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa had credible intelligence “agents of the government of India” carried out the fatal shooting in mid-June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India said his claims were “absurd” and “unsubstantiated.”

In the advisory Wednesday, New Delhi warned citizens considering travel to Canada of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.” In particular, it urged students to “exercise extreme caution.” India is the largest source of international students to Canada, with Indians making up about 40 per cent of all overseas students, a major source of income for the educational sector.

Politicians across the spectrum in India have criticized Mr. Trudeau, who also attracted condemnation and ridicule in the often boisterous Indian media.

“Trudeau’s defense of declared terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is absolutely shameful,” Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior lawmaker with the opposition Congress party, wrote on social media. He accused the Canadian government of being “in bed” with those who seek the creation of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told The Globe and Mail he had been “surprised and shocked” by Mr. Trudeau’s allegations.

“How can a prime minister get up in parliament and make such an accusation without evidence,” he said. “If they had any evidence they should have arrested those involved, not say it could be or could not be with no clarity.”

In an editorial Wednesday, The Hindu newspaper said the crisis “marks a new low” in Canada-India relations. It urged Mr. Trudeau to “publicly prove his very serious allegations, or admit he is unable to.”

“Unlike with Pakistan, where such allegations, name-calling and public confrontation have become routine, it is worth remembering that Canada is a part of the western NATO alliance, and home to Indians and Indian-origin Canadians, and the impact of the rupture will be felt wider,” the paper said.

Mr. Trudeau’s allegations led newspaper front pages and TV broadcasts, with many outlets not being anywhere near as respectful as The Hindu. News 18 quoted an unnamed “top diplomatic source” as saying Mr. Trudeau’s actions “reek of immaturity and frustration.” Many commentators pointed to the Liberals’ poor showing in polls and accused Mr. Trudeau of pandering to Sikh voters.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said he had been “simply laying out the facts as we understand them.” Mr. Trudeau urged New Delhi to “take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” while adding he did not want to further escalate tensions with India.

So far, Canada’s allies have taken a cautious approach, expressing concern but not condemning India.

Manjari Chatterjee Miller, senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said the allegations put Washington “in a deeply uncomfortable position.”

“Canada is one of the United States’ closest allies and a neighbour,” she told The Globe. “At the same time, India is a valued strategic partner, and the U.S. has invested a lot in growing the bilateral relationship.”

She predicted Washington would “hem and haw for as long as they can,” something that remains easier as long as Ottawa declines to make public what evidence it has about India’s alleged involvement in Mr. Nijjar’s killing.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre joined those calling on Mr. Trudeau to do so Tuesday, after initially offering support to the government.

“The Prime Minister needs to come clean with all the facts,” he told reporters. “We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that.”

Some in India did express gratitude for Mr. Trudeau’s comments. Kanwar Pal Singh, a Punjab-based leader of the separatist Dal Khalsa organization, said the Canadian prime minister had “vindicated our stand and our apprehension that India is involved in the killing of Sikh activists on foreign shores.”

“It is for India now to respond,” Mr. Singh told The Globe. “India cannot just run away or reject the accusations made by Mr. Trudeau; they have to answer.”

With files from Robert Fife, Steven Chase and Reuters