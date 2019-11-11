 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

New Zealand government considers banning some criminals from being near guns

Nick Perry
Wellington, New Zealand
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, police acting superintendent Mike McIlraith shows New Zealand lawmakers an AR-15 style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 51 people at two mosques, in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government is planning further restrictions on gun ownership in a proposed law that emphasizes owning guns is a privilege and not a right.

The Associated Press

New Zealand’s government on Monday proposed legislation to ban certain criminals from being anywhere near guns even if they don’t own them, a measure that politicians acknowledge has significant human rights implications.

The proposed law would make it illegal for some criminals to live or visit a house where a gun is present or to travel in a car that has a gun inside. It could also prevent them from being around guns at other places including at work, on a farm or at a clubroom.

The proposal is the latest gun-control measure introduced by the government since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in March vowed to overhaul gun laws in the days after a gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, the government has banned assault weapons such as AR-15-style rifles and has introduced a bill that would create a gun registry to track all guns in the country.

The government launched a buyback scheme that runs until December to compensate gun owners for the newly outlawed semi-automatics, and has so far collected 36,000 banned weapons and 132,000 banned parts.

The new measure would likely allow police to conduct warrantless searches and also raises questions about other human rights enshrined in New Zealand law, including the freedom to associate with other people and the right to be presumed innocent.

Unlike in the U.S., there are no constitutional protections around owning guns and Ardern has said gun ownership in New Zealand is a privilege, not a right.

The government has invited people to have their say on the proposed law before the details are finalized. Police Minister Stuart Nash said it would be aimed at the most violent offenders, who would be issued with a Firearms Prohibition Order.

“There are human rights concerns and I think we have been very open about that,” Nash said. “And hence the reason why we are putting this out to consultation.”

So far, there has been little opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicole McKee, the secretary for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners, said the lobby group wasn’t opposed in principle, although it would want to ensure there were no unintended consequences for law-abiding gun owners.

“It’s pleasing to hear that the government is looking for some thorough consultation,” she said.

The public have until January to weigh in before the government crafts a bill.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter