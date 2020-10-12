Nigerians intensify protests against police brutality despite promises of reform

Open this photo in gallery Police officers walk between protestors during a protest against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, on Oct. 12, 2020. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Just hours after Nigeria’s President tried to assuage protesters by promising “extensive” reforms to stop the rising crisis of police brutality, the news broke: Another civilian had been shot and killed by police.

Video clips on social media showed paramedics frantically trying to save the man’s life as he lay in a pool of blood in a Lagos neighbourhood where protests were under way, but he died soon after.

At least four Nigerians have been killed by police during a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The Nigerian branch of Amnesty International, in a tweet on Monday night, reported that the toll had climbed to 10 protesters killed, while others were severely injured, beaten or arrested by police.

Thousands of people continued to protest across the country on Monday, blocking a major highway in Lagos and an access road to the Lagos international airport, even after the Nigerian government had pledged on Sunday to disband a controversial anti-robbery squad that has been linked to widespread torture and killings.

President Muhammadu Buhari sought again to reassure skeptics who have noted his government’s ineffectual promises of police reforms and investigations in the past. The disbanding of the anti-robbery squad “is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reform, to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law-enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihoods,” Mr. Buhari said in a speech on national television on Monday.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice,” he said.

Mr. Buhari said the government deeply regrets the death of a protester who was killed by police on Saturday, and he promised a full investigation. He also acknowledged the “genuine concerns” of the protesters over the “excessive use of force and in some cases extrajudicial killings” by the police.

The vast majority of the police are “hard-working and diligent,” he insisted. “The few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.”

But human-rights groups have found evidence that the problem is far more serious than just a few “bad eggs.” A report by Amnesty International in June, for example, documented 82 cases of extortion, torture and ill treatment by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) from January, 2017, to May, 2020.

Detainees in the unit’s custody “have been subjected to a variety of methods of torture, including hanging, mock execution, beating, punching and kicking, burning with cigarettes, waterboarding, near-asphyxiation with plastic bags, forcing detainees to assume stressful body positions and sexual violence,” the report said.

“Few cases are investigated and hardly any officers are brought to justice on account of torture and other ill-treatment,” it said.

The latest wave of protests began on Oct. 5 after a social-media video showed the SARS unit’s alleged involvement in the killing of a civilian.

Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, said the Nigerian people will not trust the government’s promises of police reform unless there is a “clear and concise timeline” for the steps to end atrocities.

The disbanding of the anti-robbery unit “falls short of the demands of Nigerians,” Amnesty added. Police who violated civilians “must face justice” and the police must halt the torture and extortion of Nigerians, it said.

The protests against the police have largely been organized on social media, fuelled by personal accounts of police abuses and videos of brutal incidents, including the beating of civilians and the firing of live ammunition at protesters.

The protests have gone international, with demonstrations held in recent days in Canada, the United States, Britain and South Africa. The protest movement has also won support from international celebrities with African roots, including the Hollywood actor John Boyega and the popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, known as Davido.

Mr. Adeleke, who has marched with the protesters, met a senior Nigerian police official on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the protest movement. “As a young Nigerian, there is no way I could be silent on this matter,” he said in a statement later.

“The crime here would have been inaction,” he said. “May we never forget those that have tragically lost their lives to police brutality before and during these protests.”

The protests are scheduled to continue across Nigeria on Tuesday.

