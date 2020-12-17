Nigeria’s Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnapped schoolboys in video

Huddled under a tangle of thorn branches, the kidnapped schoolboys are dusty and distraught. “Please sir, we need your assistance sir, please,” one of the teenaged boys tells the video camera, brushing tears from his eyes.
Visibly frightened and seemingly prompted by a captor behind the camera, he issues a warning to the authorities who are searching for the boys. “All the armies that have come here to help us, please send them back, they can do nothing,” he says in a shaky voice.
“Please, sir, you have to send all the soldiers and armies and these jets back.”
The six-minute video, allegedly produced by Boko Haram on Thursday, is the latest evidence that the Islamist militia has committed another atrocity, seizing more than 300 schoolboys in Katsina state, a region of northwestern Nigeria far from its normal base of operations.
It was difficult to verify the authenticity of the video, but it was marked with Boko Haram’s black-and-white flag and was accepted as genuine by Nigerian media. The French news agency AFP said the video was sent to the agency via the same channel as previous Boko Haram messages.
Dozens of boys are visible under the thorn trees in the video. Most of the victims are believed to be 15 or 16 years old, but some in the video seem much younger. One boy opens his hands in a begging gesture to the camera.
As many as 400 schoolboys are reportedly being held by Boko Haram after the kidnapping at a rural school last Friday. Some reports say the kidnapping was conducted by local bandits, who then sold the boys to the Islamist radicals, who normally operate several hundred kilometres to the east.
The video was accompanied by an audio recording, reportedly by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, who said he was releasing the video to disprove those who denied Boko Haram’s involvement. “Here are my men, and here are your boys speaking too,” he said.
In the video, the schoolboy – under the orders of his captors – demands the shutdown of all schools in Nigeria except Islamic schools. Boko Haram’s name means “Western education is forbidden.”
The latest kidnapping, highly reminiscent of Boko Haram’s notorious seizure of 276 schoolgirls from a school in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria in 2014, has sent shock waves through the country. The video of the schoolboys on Thursday was similar to a Boko Haram proof-of-life video of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.
“Shekau is clearly replaying the Chibok propaganda model,” said a tweet by Bulama Bukarti, a specialist in Boko Haram issues at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. “He’s doing this to get a ransom and free his detained members.”
The latest kidnapping has already generated a trending Twitter hashtag, #BringBackOurBoys, with echoes of the 2014 hashtag #BringBackOurGirls, which was widely adopted by international celebrities and politicians in a campaign to rescue the Chibok schoolgirls. While 164 of the students were eventually released, more than 100 are still missing today.
Protests were organized in two Nigerian cities on Thursday to demand action to free the schoolboys. Some of the key organizers of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign were vocal in their criticism of the government’s handling of the latest kidnapping.
Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufa, two of the leaders of a daily vigil for the Chibok schoolgirls that lasted for years, have both expressed their outrage at the kidnapping of the schoolboys.
“At the end of the day, protest is what gets the government to listen,” Ms. Yesufu tweeted on Thursday.
Ms. Ezekwesili said the kidnapping of the schoolboys was a “monumental outrage.” In her own tweets, she complained that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was “inhuman” for his lack of response to the kidnapping.
Mr. Buhari has said little about the kidnapping so far, although he has received briefings on it. Last Saturday, in a statement issued by his office, he said a military operation supported by aircraft had located the kidnappers in a forest in Katsina state.
“The President has charged the security personnel to ensure that the attackers are neutralized and that no student gets missing or harmed,” the statement said.
But the new video of the schoolboys is fueling criticism of Mr. Buhari by opponents who say he is too inactive and has failed to halt the Boko Haram threat.
Five years ago, Mr. Buhari said the Boko Haram insurgency was “technically defeated.” But since then, thousands of people in northern Nigeria have been killed, injured or kidnapped by the insurgents, who also roam across the borders of Niger and Cameroon in the Lake Chad region.
The Islamist militants “show no signs of being eradicated,” the Africa-based Institute for Security Studies said in a report this week. “Extremists continue to hold significant territory in and outside of Nigeria.”
Dialogue with the Islamists should be considered as an alternative to Nigeria’s current military-based strategy, it said.
The Africa Center for Strategic Studies, an institute at the U.S. Department of Defense, reported this week that Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State in West Africa, have increased their highway ambushes almost sixfold in the past year in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. More than 250 people have died in the highway attacks, it said.
“Via their attacks on key supply routes, the militants have effectively laid siege to Borno state and its capital, Maiduguri,” the report said, citing a rise in food prices as one of the effects of the siege.