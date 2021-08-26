 Skip to main content
World

Nine dead after crane collapses in Kenya’s capital

Nairobi
The Associated Press
Construction workers observe the wreckage after a crane collapsed at a construction project to build a 14-storey student hostel in Nairobi on Aug. 26.

Brian Inganga/The Associated Press

Police in Kenya’s capital say nine people are dead after a crane collapsed at a high-rise construction site in Nairobi.

Officer Muturi Mbogo said the crane collapsed midday Thursday while it was being dismantled by workers. He said another worker was seriously injured. He said the collapse is under investigation.

A worker at the site, Michael Odhiambo, said the crane fell after its work was completed on the 14th floor. “It seems they did not realize the nuts tying it were loose,” he said of fellow workers. “We heard a loud bang, only to realize the crane was down.”

Two Chinese engineers were among the victims, Odhiambo said. The project to build a 14-story student hostel is being supervised by a Chinese construction firm.

The Zhejiang Chengjian Construction Africa Ltd said in a statement that it has sealed off the site and is cooperating with police and other authorities.

