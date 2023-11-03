A Ukrainian missile attack on Friday on an employment centre in a Russian-occupied town in the southern region of Kherson killed nine people and injured nine, the region’s Russia-appointed governor was quoted as saying.

Russian news agencies quoted Governor Vladimir Saldo as telling Rossiya-24 Television: “As of now, nine dead have been pulled out from under the rubble as well as nine who are badly injured.”

Earlier reports had put the death toll in the town of Chaplynka at seven.

There was no report of the incident from Ukrainian officials or media. Russia captured Kherson region in the early days of the February 2022 invasion, but have since abandoned the region’s main town, Kherson, and other centres on the west bank of the Dnipro River.