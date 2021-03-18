No information, no foreign observers: China will conduct secret trials to prosecute Spavor and Kovrig

The Chinese government is planning secret trials for two Canadians detained in China, refusing to allow diplomats to attend court proceedings after barring visits to the two men for more than six weeks.
And 830 days after state security agents seized Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, China has yet to disclose any evidence against the men, whose lengthy incarceration is – outside denials from Chinese authorities – almost universally seen as reprisal for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
Authorities in Dandong said they will place Mr. Spavor on trial Friday. A court hearing is scheduled Monday for Mr. Kovrig. It is common for court hearings in China to last a single day.
But the trials for the two men will be conducted without any foreign observers, Chinese authorities have told the Canadian government.
“The official notification received from Chinese authorities indicated that these trials are closed to both the public and the media,” Christelle Chartrand, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said in a statement.
“Despite several official requests to Chinese authorities, Canadian officials have not yet received permission to attend the trials.”
Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been charged with state security violations, and closed courtrooms are not uncommon in such matters in China. The Chinese government says the two Canadians are being treated according to the country’s law.
But the information void about their cases underscores the differences between their treatment relative to Ms. Meng.
Where the legal allegations against Ms. Meng have been publicly released in lengthy documents by the U.S., which accuses her of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran, China has used state secrecy provisions to hide any disclosure of what evidence it is using to charge Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. The charges against them are punishable by life in prison, but Chinese authorities have described none of their alleged wrongdoing.
Even Chinese lawyers for the two men, who have been allowed to meet them while in detention, are barred from discussing any detail of the case against them.
The judicial process in China is “a masquerade,” said Jerome Beaugrand-Champagne, a Canadian lawyer who spent 20 years in the country. The Communist Party “controls the courts there. So they can basically do whatever they want at any time.” He believes the two Canadians are being put on trial as “just a move to put pressure on the Biden administration.”
On Thursday, senior U.S. officials will hold their first in-person talks with China since President Joe Biden took office. The trial for Mr. Spavor is scheduled to begin as those talks are ongoing in Anchorage. Top White House figures have said the U.S. intends to demand that China halt pressure campaigns and politically-motivated trade measures against U.S. allies.
The Chinese government, meanwhile, has kept diplomats from recent meetings with Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, last saw Mr. Kovrig nearly two months ago, on Jan. 21. Mr. Barton’s last visit to Mr. Spavor was Feb. 3.
Such consular visits, typically 30-minute sessions that family members have described as a critical communications lifeline, had been taking place on a monthly basis until China blocked them for seven months last year, citing the pandemic – although video-conference meetings were possible and have been used since.
After resuming monthly meetings late last year, China has again declined regular diplomatic visits to the men, allowing each man only one in 2021. The reasons are not clear.
“Canadian officials continue to seek regular and meaningful consular access to Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig,” Ms. Chartrand said.
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said “Chinese judicial organs handle cases independently in accordance with the law and fully guarantee the lawful rights of the individuals concerned.”
China’s courts boast a conviction rate just under 100 per cent and some of the country’s most powerful figures have spoken out against judicial independence – including President Xi Jinping.
“We must never follow the path of Western ‘constitutionalism,’ ‘separation of powers,’ or ‘judicial independence,’’' he said in a speech published in 2019.
In June, 2020, Chinese authorities charged Mr. Kovrig with spying on national secrets and intelligence for entities outside the territory of China. Mr. Spavor was charged with spying on national secrets and illegally providing state secrets to entities outside of the territory of China.
Chinese authorities have great latitude in when they announce sentencing, which can be issued on the day of a trial or many years later.
