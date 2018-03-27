 Skip to main content

No injuries after gunshots hit two buses in Lula’s campaign caravan in Brazil

LARANJEIRAS DO SUL, Brazil
The Associated Press

The Workers’ Party in Brazil says gunshots hit two buses in a caravan for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign tour in southern Brazil, but no one was hurt.

It isn’t clear if da Silva was on one of the buses during Tuesday’s incident.

The left-leaning party says the caravan was travelling from Quedas do Iguacu to Laranjeiras do Sul in Parana state. The party’s site has posted a photo of what looks like a bullet hole in the side of one bus.

Police say a team has been sent to investigate.

In a statement on da Silva’s website, the former president says violence is unprecedented in all his years of campaigning. He is quoted as saying: “If they want to fight, fight with me at the polls.”

