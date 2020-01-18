No more ‘royal highness': Prince Harry, Meghan strike deal to step aside as senior royals

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving up their Royal titles and stepping away from Royal duties in an arrangement announced by the Queen on Saturday.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The statement added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

The statement added that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”​

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement said.

The couple will keep access to Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle. ​The new arrangements take effect in Spring 2020.

