' No one was spared’: International Court hears Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar

Open this photo in gallery Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec. 10, 2019. YVES HERMAN/Reuters

Aung San Suu Kyi sat impassively in a courtroom in The Hague on Tuesday, listening to the list of crimes allegedly committed by the country she leads: executions, mass rape, and the burning of homes and villages belonging to Myanmar’s minority Rohingya ethnic group.

Ms. Suu Kyi sat silently in the front row, her hair tied back with flowers in her trademark style, as Gambian Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou accused Myanmar’s military of genocide at the first day of hearings at remarkable hearings at the International Court of Justice.

In an unprecedented step, Gambia, on behalf of the 57-member Islamic Organization for Cooperation, has accused Myanmar of violating the Convention on Genocide, which both countries are signatories of, and is asking the ICJ to intervene to prevent further atrocities.

“Every day of inaction means that more people have been killed, more women have been ravaged, and more children have been burned alive,” Mr. Tamabdou said in his opening statement as Ms. Suu Kyi stared at a notepad on the table in front of her. Gambia is asking the ICJ to order Myanmar to cease all military action against the Rohingya who live in the country’s western Rakhine state, and to arrest top generals.

Ms. Suu Kyi, a surprise participant in the hearings, will get her chance to reply on Wednesday, when she is expected to say that accounts of genocide are exaggerated, and to argue the actions of Myanmar’s army, the Tatmadaw, were a justifiable response to an insurgent attack on police checkpoints in August 2017. The ICJ’s 17-judge panel will hear closing statements from both sides on Thursday.

Ms. Suu Kyi is not a defendant at the ICJ, which only hears disputes between countries. A separate investigation into the allegations of genocide has been opened by the International Criminal Court, which is also based in The Hague.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s denials are at odds with the findings of a 2018 United Nations fact-finding mission that determined a genocide had been committed against the country’s Muslim Rohingya population. At least 10,000 people were killed and 700,000 others were forced to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh during military operations that followed the insurgent attacks.

Ms. Suu Kyi arrived by motorcade at the Peace Palace building that houses the ICJ, ignoring a crowd of journalists and pro-Rohingya protesters outside gathered outside the court.

Once lauded in the West as a human-rights hero on par with Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, Ms. Suu Kyi remained emotionless as Payam Akhavan, a professor of international law at McGill University who is serving as counsel to Gambia in the case, read parts of the UN’s 2018 report to the court.

“Everyone was a target and no one was spared: mothers, infants, pregnant women, the old and the informed all fell victim to the ruthless campaign,” Mr. Akhavan said, before reading out testimonies of witnesses and survivors recounting systematic gang rapes, the burnings of villages, and the murder of children.

Mr. Akhavan told the court that at least 392 Rohingya villages in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state had been destroyed by the Tatmadaw.

Mr. Akhavan, who has previously served on tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, told the court that the ICJ needed to intervene in order to protect those Rohingya still living in the country.

“Not all Rohingya villages have been destroyed; at least not yet. Some 600,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar; they are in urgent need of protection,” Mr. Akhavan said.

The Canadian lawyer raised pointed to previous cases where the international community had ignored ongoing crimes against humanity. “In Srebrenica, Rwanda, Darfur, and many other sites of sorrow, we have witnessed, again and again, humankind’s failure to prevent genocide,” he said. “We appear before you today because there is still tome to save the Rohingya.”

Ms. Suu Kyi’s decision to defend the Tatmadaw’s assault on the Rohingya has destroyed the once-unassailable credibility of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Canada last year stripped Ms. Suu Kyi of her honourary citizenship over her failure to defend the Rohingya.

Ms. Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years in house arrest while opposing military rule over her country, has shared power with the army since early 2016, before the alleged genocide began. Though she has no formal role in the chain of command, Ms. Suu Kyi has been accused of helping whitewash the military’s actions through her public statements. She has also avoided describing the Rohingya as equal citizens of Myanmar.

Her decision to travel to The Hague is popular at home, however, and Ms. Suu Kyi may have her eyes on the country’s 2020 election. Reuters reported that thousands of people rallied in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Tuesday, waving national flags as they chanted: “To protect the country's dignity, stand with Mother Suu."

In his statement to the court, Mr. Akhavan hinted that Ms. Suu Kyi may be among those culpable for what has happened in Rakhine state.

Mr. Akhavan told the court that a government agency headed by Ms. Suu Kyi – the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance in Rakhine State – was found by the UN to have been responsible for the “large-scale confiscation of Rohingya land” and “the bulldozing of burned Rohingya villages.” The latter act, he said, likely destroyed important evidence.

“Its chairperson is Myanmar’s agent in this case,” Mr. Akhavan said, looking left in the direction of Ms. Suu Kyi.

On Monday, a group of Ms. Suu Kyi’s fellow Nobel peace prize laureates joined those calling for her to be held accountable for her role in the persecution of the Rohingya.

“As Nobel Peace laureates, we call on Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, to publicly acknowledge the crimes, including genocide, committed against the Rohingya. We are deeply concerned that instead of condemning these crimes, Aung San Suu Kyi is actively denying that these atrocities even occurred,” read an open letter signed by seven Nobel laureates, including Iranian democracy campaigner Shirin Ebadi and anti-land mines advocate Jody Williams.

“Aung San Suu Kyi must be held criminally accountable, along with her army commanders, for crimes committed.”

