No sanctuary: COVID-19 threatens Italy’s elderly nuns and priests in cramped quarters

Open this photo in gallery Suor (Sister) Paola Dal Pra, right, and Suor Rossana Lattanzi, 74 and 80 respectively, give an interview at the Casa San Bernardino convent near Porano, Italy, whose population of retired missionaries has suffered badly in the pandemic. Photography by Fabrizio Troccoli/The Globe and Mail

The Casa San Bernardino convent in central Italy is a bit of heaven for the elderly nuns who say they are preparing to go to their real heaven.

Located on rolling hills just outside the medieval town of Porano, in Umbria, the convent, built in the 15th century on the ruins of an ancient castle, is surrounded by gardens, tree-lined walkways and hundreds of olive, fig and cherry trees. With the help of local farmers, the nuns grow their own fruit and vegetables and eat the wild boars that roam the countryside.

The nuns are all in their 70s, 80s and 90s. They are retired missionaries of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, a religious institute founded in 1877 with schools and hospitals throughout the developing world, from India to Syria. For some of them, Casa San Bernardino is a reward for having spent decades in difficult or dangerous areas.

The convent’s paradise status ended abruptly in late February, 2020, when the then-mysterious coronavirus tore through their ranks. The nuns didn’t see it coming – they don’t have computers and pay little attention to TV – and were shocked by how fast they fell ill; the virus hit 32 of the 37 who lived there.

“We’re a community,” said Suor (Sister) Paola Dal Pra, the convent’s mother superior, who at 74 is the youngest of the group. “We eat together, pray together. When one gets it, we all get it.”

Casa San Bernardino convent Lago di Bolsena Bagnoregio AUSTRIA SWITZ. CROATIA ITALY ITALY Detail SARDINIA 0 10 Rome KM SICILY JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

Four of the nuns died – a fatality rate of 11 per cent. Three others almost didn’t make it and have only partly recovered. They are in wheelchairs. The others seem more or less in good health and are somewhat astounded that they survived, given their advanced ages.

“I suffered,” said the sprightly Suor Rossana Lattanzi, 80, a Roman nun who spent much of her career working with North African migrants in Sicily. “I saw death. Now I feel I was born for the second time.”

The pandemic has been particularly cruel to Italy’s – and Europe’s – nuns, priests, friars and monks, though their plight rarely makes the front pages. In Italy, it was the crisis in long-term care homes in the north, ground zero of the European pandemic, that horrified Italians – still does more than a year later.

But convents, monasteries and churches suffered enormously too, quietly so, largely away from the cameras.

Their residents had everything going against them: advanced age, tight living quarters that allowed the virus to spread like wildfire and a devotion to pastoral duty that often saw them perform mass and last rites and help the poor, even though they knew those activities could expose them to the deadly disease.

Open this photo in gallery At top, nuns gather to pray at the Casa San Bernardino chapel; at bottom, an elderly nun works on some embroidery. When the virus struck the convent in late February of 2020, 32 of the 37 people living here got sick.

A lack of centralized data means reliable infection and fatality figures are hard to come by. Riccardo Benotti, a writer for the Italian Council of Bishops news agency, recently estimated that 265 Italian priests had died on front-line duty. The number is surely higher today, possibly making their occupation as deadly as that of doctors. At last count, 333 doctors had died from COVID-19, according to the FNOMCeO, the Italian medics’ federation.

Media reports suggest a similar number of nuns have died. Every few days, the local press somewhere in Italy carries a story about fatalities among their ranks. Avvenire, an Italian newspaper close to the Catholic Church, reported in January that 26 nuns had died over a few days in December and January in the northern Italian regions of Friuli and Emilia-Romagna.

In December, 104 of 114 nuns at the Convent of St. Francis in Bagnoregio, about 10 kilometres from Porano, became infected virtually overnight. Miraculously, they all survived, probably because most of them were young. “We’re all in good health,” a nun who declined to give her name told The Globe and Mail.

In an interview, Suor Cristina Lazzoni, 54, of the Daughters of the Immaculate Virgin Mary congregation in Savona, in northwest Italy, said 40 to 50 nuns in the small seaside city were in infirmaries and that seven or eight had died.

“Most of them are very old,” she said. “Our communities are vulnerable. We live, eat, pray together.”

She said local nuns are still waiting for vaccines. Italy, like the rest of the European Union, got off to a slow start in the vaccination race. Only 6.4 per cent of Italians had received their first jab by Tuesday, and 2.8 per cent their second, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The rates in the U.K., the United States and Israel were many times higher.

Open this photo in gallery Casa San Bernardino was built on the site of an ancient castle in the 15th century. The nuns who live here have no computers and pay little attention to TV news, which left them unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic as it accelerated in 2020.

For younger priests and nuns, the desire to keep working during the crisis no doubt exposed them to great risk. One priest who almost didn’t make it through his COVID-19 ordeal is Padre (Father) Enzo Volpe, 51, of Palermo, Sicily, a much-loved “street” priest and towering bear of a man who has worked for years to help victims of human trafficking.

He and his colleague Suor Valeria Gandini would team up to visit the Nigerian sex slaves, many of them teenagers, who worked the streets of Palermo, offering them hope for a new life away from their cruel trafficking masters. He celebrated mass at his church, Santa Chiara, on Jan. 31, taking precautions such as physical distancing and mask use, but fell ill shortly afterward. He has no idea how he got infected.

He was taken to an ICU and only emerged from hospital Monday, after a rough run. “We’re moving forward with confidence and patience,” he said in a text message.

Padre Volpe’s relatively young age probably tilted the odds in his favour. A 2019 study by Franco Garelli, a sociologist at the University of Turin, determined that 36 per cent of Italian priests were 70 or older. In 1990, the figure was 22 per cent. More than 16 per cent were over 80, a fourfold increase since 1990. In the past year, 60 per cent of the some 100,000 Italians who died of COVID-19 were over 80.

aging priesthood in italy Percentage by age 36% 20-39 70+ 80+ 22% 21.4% 17.2% 16.6% 16.3% 14% 10.6% 9.4% 6.9% 4.3% 3.1% General population Priests General population Priests 1990 2019 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:istituto centrale per il sostenamento del clero

At Casa San Bernardino, most of the nuns who contracted the disease were confined to their small rooms – only a small number went to the hospital. A 22-year-old nurse from nearby Perugia moved in with them for two months to monitor their conditions. Staff members and locals who tested negative pitched in with the cooking. The Vatican delivered personal protective equipment, and Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who knew one of the nuns who died, paid a supportive visit on April 8 but did not enter the convent.

The four fallen nuns are buried in the pretty walled cemetery behind the convent. Each of the gravesites there is marked with a simple white cross. The last victim was Suor Maria Pia De Paulis, who died at 103 on March 5, 2020, after spending most of her working life as a missionary in Japan. Last week, her grave was decorated with dozens of white roses – a testament to how much she was adored by the women of Casa San Bernardino. “We are all preparing to go to heaven to be with her,” said Suor Paola.

