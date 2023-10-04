Open this photo in gallery: A screen shows this year's laureates, U.S. chemist Moungi Bawendi, U.S. chemist Louis Brus and Russian physicist Alexei Ekimov, during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 4, 2023.JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for “the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots,” the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

Nanoparticles and quantum dots are used in LED lights and TV screens and can also be used to guide surgeons while removing cancer tissue.

Earlier, Sweden’s Royal Academy of Sciences appeared to have inadvertently published names of three scientists, although the award-giving institute said the decision was still hours away.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet published a copy of an email its said was from the academy naming the laureates as Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov.

But Johan Aqvist, chair of the academy’s Nobel committee for chemistry, told Reuters: “It is a mistake by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Our meeting starts at 0930 CET (0730 GMT) so no decision has been made yet. The winners have not been selected.”

Bawendi is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brus is professor emeritus at Columbia University and Ekimov works for Nanocrystals Technology Inc.

The more than century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($990,019).