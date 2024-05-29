Skip to main content
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, Japan says
Seoul
Reuters

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said on Thursday.

The projectile has already fallen into sea, according to the Japanese coast guard.

South North’s Yonhap News Agency also reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, citing South Korea’s military.

The North Korean missile appears to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported citing multiple defence ministry officials.

