North Korea state media says Kim Jong-un appears in public for first time in 20 days

Seoul, South Korea
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

In this April 11, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea.

朝鮮通信社/The Associated Press

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumours and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

