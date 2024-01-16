Open this photo in gallery: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui enter a hall for talks in Moscow, on Jan. 16.Maxim Shemetov/The Associated Press

Russia’s top diplomat on Tuesday hosted his North Korean counterpart for talks on expanding ties between the two countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms co-operation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

At the start of the meeting, Sergei Lavrov said he and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would discuss “active work” on implementing the agreements reached by the countries’ leaders.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un travelled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit several military sites, sparking international concerns about an arms alliance that would help Moscow replenish its arsenals amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin is set to host Choe later in the day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president will visit North Korea on Kim’s invitation “at a convenient time” and based “on mutual agreement.”

Lavrov on Tuesday also mentioned “close and fruitful co-operation” between the two countries at the United Nations and other international organizations. He noted that Moscow’s “highly appreciates” Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

“We will take every effort to develop our relations,” Choe said.

The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of providing artillery munitions and missiles for Russia to use in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia already had used ballistic missiles provided by North Korea to strike Ukraine.

Both Russia and North Korea have dismissed accusations of North Korean arms transfers to Russia.