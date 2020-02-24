Northern Italy shut down as coronavirus death toll climbs to six

Open this photo in gallery People wearing protective face masks walk across the Piazza del Duomo, in central Milan, on February 24, 2020, as security measures were taken in northern Italy against COVID-19. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

The alarmingly fast spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the biggest outbreak beyond Asia, continued on Monday after shutting down the wealthy northern parts of the country, where more than 50,000 people in a dozen towns remained in lockdown.

By Monday afternoon, the Italian infection count had reached 219, up from 155 on Sunday night, the majority of them in Lombardy, whose main city is Milan, the commercial capital. On Friday, there were only three identified cases.

The infection has killed six Italians, up from three by Sunday, all of them elderly. They were the first non-tourist deaths in Europe. Twenty-three Italians with coronavirus were in intensive car on Monday.

The rising infection count gives Italy the third-largest coronavirus outbreak in the world, after China and South Korea.

The shutdown of northern Italy could push the country, the third largest European Union economy, into recession. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Italy was flirting with zero growth. Lombardy and Veneto are the commercial and industrial engines of Italy; the two regions account for about 30 per cent of gross domestic product.

The Italian stock market plunged on Monday as investors took the view that the economic toll could be deep. In the afternoon, the main index in Milan was down 5 per cent, the biggest decline since 2016. All other European indexes fell sharply too, and oil plunged more than 4 per cent.

The confirmed cases in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, rose to more than 77,000 by Monday, with almost 2,600 fatalities. In Iran, governments have ordered the closing of schools and universities in 14 provinces as a “preventive measure.” Iran has officially recorded 12 deaths, the highest outside of China, though the semi-official Ilna news agency reported that there were 50 deaths in the city of Qom alone.

Italian health authorities still do not know how the outbreak started in their country. The carrier who introduced the sometimes lethal virus to Italy – referred to as paziente zero, or patient zero – has yet to be found, triggering fears that he or she is still at large and infecting Italians, and that the people he or she may have infected are unaware they are contagious.

The man originally identified as patient zero, who had visited China in January and dined with a 38-year-old Unilever employee in the small city of Lodi, near Milan, has since tested negative for the virus.

Health authorities elsewhere in Europe were worried that the sudden explosion of Italian coronavirus cases will spread across borders. On Sunday, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said new coronavirus cases in France are “very likely” and that he was “particularly watchful” of the epidemic in Italy. France has reported 12 coronavirus cases and the death of one man, who was Chinese.

So far, all of the countries that share borders with Italy – France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia – have kept them open, though there were reports of Italians blocked on arrival in France and in Mauritius.

On Monday, police in Lyons locked down a bus that had come from Milan. Authorities said the bus driver was hospitalized with symptoms similar to those caused by coronavirus. Italians on an Alitalia flight from Rome to Mauritius were told they had two choices after reaching Port Louis’s airport: Return to Italy without disembarking the plane or be placed in quarantine in local hospitals. The Italian newspaper Il Corriere Della Sera said that, eventually, the Italians who were not from the coronavirus hotspots in the Italian north were allowed to leave the plane.

The shutdown of northern Italy has been rapid since Saturday, when Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte banned people who live in the infected areas from leaving their towns. Police have been ordered to fine anyone caught entering or leaving the hot-spot towns, and the armed forces may be called in to ensure the regulations are enforced.

The first town to be shuttered, on Saturday, was Codogno, about 60 kilometres southeast of Milan. Since then, at least 10 other towns have gone into lockdown and their number is bound to rise as health authorities ramp up virus tests. The number of detected infections was rising rapidly on Sunday, with new cases reported virtually every hour. “The contagiousness of this virus is very strong and pretty virulent,” said Giulio Gallera, Lombardy’s health chief.

Schools, including universities, were closed in Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, the region to their immediate south whose capital is Bologna; Piedmont, in the northwest, which shares a border with France; and Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the extreme northeast.

Venice cancelled the final two days of its hugely popular carnival and several professional soccer games were suspended. In Milan, the city’s top tourist attraction, the Duomo cathedral, was closed. Giorgio Armani held an empty fashion show on Sunday, the final day of Milan’s fashion week. The event had no guests and was livestreamed instead. Museums were also closing on Sunday.

Lombardy in particular was turning into a series of ghost towns. On Sunday night, the bars were closed. Earlier in the day, photos showed shoppers loading up on food and supplies in case the shutdown confines them to their homes. Church masses were cancelled in Venice.

As the Italian outburst expanded, the number of cases in South Korea reached more than 763 by Monday. On Sunday alone, the country reported 256 new cases and President Moon Jae-in put the country on red alert, allowing the government to close schools and prevent public gatherings. Seven South Korean deaths have been confirmed. The country was last on red alert in 2009, when the H1N1 virus killed 250 people.​