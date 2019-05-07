First high-level political delegation heading to China since arrest of Huawei executive

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is leading the first high-level political delegation to China since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil plans to visit Guangzhou later this week, leading the first high-level political delegation to China since the arrest of a Huawei executive plunged relations between the two countries into a deep freeze and cast a widening shadow over trade with the world’s second-largest economy.

Mr. McNeil is a frequent visitor to China whose trip, beginning Saturday, might otherwise be unremarkable.

But this year, it comes in the midst of an extended period during which the Canadian government has had no top-level communication with China. Since the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1, the Chinese government has not responded to requests to speak with Canadian federal ministers. Some five different ministers have made such requests.

The state of frozen communication was described by four people with knowledge of the situation. China has not refused entreaties from Ottawa, they said – it has merely ignored them, despite multiple attempts. The sources were granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Ottawa’s months-long inability to make direct contact with decision-makers in Beijing comes as the Canadian corporate sector reports mounting problems in its business with China. Nearly 20 per cent of companies surveyed by the Canada China Business Council said their business has been negatively affected by the ongoing dispute between the two countries, according to a new report released this week.

Problems extend beyond the agricultural sector, where Chinese imports of Canadian canola, soybeans, peas and pork have all encountered obstacles. Education, tourism and energy investments have also been affected, said Sarah Kutulakos, executive director of the business council. Worry about doing business in China has grown sufficiently serious that 53 per cent of survey respondents said they have changed business plans for China, 11 per cent significantly. Half of Canadian businesses have or expect to cancel or postpone trips to China. And 18 per cent reported contracts or investment deals that had been delayed or outright scrapped.

“We heard about cancelled events, lectures, student exchanges, signing ceremonies and cancelled executive development and training,” Ms. Kutulakos said. That includes the cancellation of venture capital and other major Chinese investments into Canada, as well as the postponement or abandonment of planned investment by Canadian companies in Chinese manufacturing.

“It definitely signals a major dent in a relationship that up until November 30 was really progressing very nicely,” Ms. Kutulakos said.

The accumulating problems – and the inability of the Canadian government to seek solutions by speaking with Chinese leadership – forms the backdrop to the visit by Mr. McNeil, whose province saw exports to China grow 29.9 per cent last year, rising to $794.3-million. Two-thirds of that is in seafood, which continues to flow into China.

Mr. McNeil declined an interview request.

He is leading a delegation that expects to meet Ma Xingrui, the governor of Guangdong, one of China’s wealthiest provinces, on a cultural tour from Saturday to May 15 that will include an exhibition of work by six Nova Scotian artists, including Maud Lewis. Mr. McNeil also expects to push for a direct flight between China and Nova Scotia, according to the Premier’s spokesman David Jackson.

He has come to China “each year since 2014. He wants to ensure Governor Ma knows Nova Scotia is committed to that relationship,” Mr. Jackson said. Mr. McNeil will not come to Beijing, nor will he meet with Chinese central leadership.

But a provincial governor is nonetheless an important figure in the Chinese system, and the visit provides an opportunity to raise the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians seized in China following the arrest of Ms. Meng, said Phil Calvert, a former Canadian diplomat who is now a senior fellow with the China Institute of the University of Alberta.

“I hope he’s able to make use of this opening to have some kind of conversation – to see if there are any signals, or just to keep the message going that this is of grave concern to Canada.”

In China, “not saying things sends a message as much as saying things does,” he said.

Over the past few months, delegations to Beijing from other countries, including from the European Union, have used meetings with Chinese leadership to voice concern about the detention of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. Some of those foreign leaders have been told it’s a matter between Canada and China and none of their business, three diplomatic sources told The Globe and Mail.

China has also turned down Canadian efforts to make contact through third parties, such as business leaders, said former ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques.

With no avenue for communication, “we cannot hear their grievances of why are they so angry about the case of Ms. Meng,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said. “And we have no chance to explain that we are stuck here, with this request that came from the U.S.” The United States has sought the extradition of Ms. Meng on fraud charges related to violations of sanctions against Iran.

The visit by Mr. McNeil comes at a particularly delicate time. On Wednesday, Ms. Meng is expected to appear in B.C. Supreme Court for the first day of her extradition hearing (she has denied all allegations of wrongdoing). The following day, Chinese authorities have scheduled an appeal trial in Dalian for Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

In Guangdong, however, at least some of those preparing to welcome the Nova Scotia Premier said they wanted nothing to do with international relations. Planning for the art exhibit in Guangdong began a year ago, said Hermione Huang, executive officer in the academic and public affairs department at the Guangdong Museum of Art.

The Canadian works are “of high academic value,” Ms. Huang said, calling them a form of cultural communication.

“We believe this exhibition represents the culture and spirit of Nova Scotia, so we decided to push forward with the work,” Ms. Huang said. “There are no political elements in our scope of consideration.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li