Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga delivers an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Losing candidate Raila Odinga has rejected Kenya’s official election results, vowing to launch a legal challenge and throwing the country into a new chapter of political turmoil.

Mr. Odinga, who won 48.9 per cent of the vote, slightly behind the 50.5 per cent of deputy president William Ruto, said the results announced on Monday were “null and void” and must be quashed by the courts.

“Kenya faces a grave legal and political crisis,” Mr. Odinga said in his first speech since the results were disclosed. “What we saw yesterday was a travesty and a blatant disregard of the constitution and the laws of Kenya.”

Mr. Odinga’s speech appeared to be coordinated with a nearly simultaneous press conference by four dissident election commissioners, broadcast to his audience just minutes before his speech. The dissident commissioners made a similar critique of the official results, saying that the commission chairman did not have the power to issue the results without agreement from all commissioners.

Analysts have noted, however, that the four commissioners – a majority of the seven-person commission – were nominated last year by Kenya’s outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who has strongly supported Mr. Odinga’s candidacy.

The dissident commissioners also weakened their argument with a mathematical error that was quickly spotted by alert Kenyans. The commissioners claimed that the results contained a “mathematical absurdity” because the official vote percentages of the four presidential candidates added up to a total of 100.01 per cent of the 14.2 million total votes, and they said this amounted to a discrepancy of 142,000 votes. But as Kenyans pointed out, the discrepancy in fact was only 1,420 votes, and the total of 100.01 per cent was a normal result of rounding errors.

Regardless of the numbers, Mr. Odinga’s decision to reject the official results is an ominous sign in a country that has a history of post-election violence. In another worrisome sign, Mr. Kenyatta himself has not commented on the results, raising concerns that the government too could reject the official outcome.

An estimated 1,500 people were killed in post-election violence after the disputed 2007 election, and more than 100 died in violence after the 2017 election when the Supreme Court quashed the result because of irregularities.

Kenya’s election last week was considered the most transparent and open in the country’s history. For the first time, the voting tallies from more than 46,000 voting stations were uploaded to the election commission’s public website, within hours of the vote. But the narrowness of the presidential contest and the country’s history of electoral irregularities had heightened the risk of disputes.

While some of Mr. Odinga’s supporters protested in the streets on Monday evening, the country was generally calm. But many analysts are worried that Mr. Odinga’s rejection of the results will spark political unrest and the risk of violence.

The election uncertainties have already contributed to a weakening of Kenya’s currency and bond markets in recent days. “Investors seem to be jittery,” London-based Capital Economics said in a commentary on Monday night.

“Kenya’s fragile balance sheet – including a large current account deficit – mean that the economy is particularly vulnerable to a period of capital flight,” it said.

Many African leaders have congratulated Mr. Ruto on his election victory, but Western governments have been relatively silent. The United States embassy in Kenya, in a statement late on Monday, said the official results were “an important milestone in the electoral process” and urged all parties to refrain from violence and settle any disputes through existing mechanisms.

